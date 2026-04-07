This cute Ontario town is 'Canada's version' of Stars Hollow and it's a dream spot to live

You can live out your 'Gilmore Girls' dreams.

A historic building. Right: A person standing on a street.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you want to feel like the star of a cozy television show every day, this small town in Ontario might be calling your name.

With riverside charm, cozy shops, and picturesque streets, it's a beautiful spot to call home, and readers say it's a dream spot to live.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share which Ontario town they would love to move to. This postcard-worthy Ontario village was one of the destinations mentioned in the comments.

Almonte is a quaint small town perched along the shores of the Mississippi River, under an hour from Ottawa.

You'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from a Hallmark film as you wander along the main street, where you'll find cute boutiques, warm cafes, and historic architecture.

The town is so quaint, it's even been called "Canada's version" of Stars Hollow, offering major Gilmore Girls vibes. You can imagine you're Lorelai as you pop into the cozy coffee shops and attend the year-round community events.

The nicknames don't stop there. The town is known as the "Christmas Capital of Ontario" and the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario" due to the numerous holiday movies that have been filmed there.

According to West Ottawa Real Estate, "Almonte gives you the best of small-town living and big-city convenience."

They add that "the town is clean and not crowded, and you'll find free parking everywhere you go. The downtown core is pretty and dotted with independent craft stores, cafes and boutiques, making it an enjoyable place to live or visit all year long."

Almonte offers beautiful places to enjoy the outdoors, such as the Riverwalk and nearby Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, as well as local events throughout the year, including a wintry open-air concert and old-fashioned fair.

According to Zolo, the average house price in the Mississippi Mills region is $583,208, making it more affordable than many major cities.

Its proximity to Ottawa is also a draw, so you can still get your city fix without going too far.

If you're looking for a new spot to call home, readers say this storybook town is a dream spot to move to.

Destination Almonte Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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