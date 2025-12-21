This cute Ontario town is 'Canada's version' of Stars Hollow and it even has its own 'Luke's'
It's full of quirky characters, cute cafes, and 'Gilmore Girls' vibes.
If you've ever dreamed of wandering through Stars Hollow, you're in luck. Ontario has a tiny town so cute, it's drawing comparisons to the beloved fictional spot.
With cozy cafes, quaint streets, and townspeople so quirky they belong in a Gilmore Girls episode, it's no surprise this charming community is being crowned "Canada's version" of Stars Hollow.
Just outside Ottawa lies Almonte, a riverside gem that's straight out of a heart-warming television show.
Local creator and entrepreneur Jessie Schenk has been documenting what life is really like in this small town, and her clips have been amassing thousands of views for their Gilmore Girls vibes.
Schenk has lived in Almonte for seven years and also runs The Thursty Pedaler in Ottawa, a party bike experience that becomes extra magical at Christmas.
She's dubbed the town "Canada's version" of Stars Hollow, and told Narcity that she actually moved to Almonte because it felt like the fictional town.
"I loved all the cute shops, the preserved old buildings, and how much the merchant community rallied around each other. I could tell it was really something special. It felt like the real Stars Hollow," she said.
Schenk started sharing snippets of Almonte on TikTok and Instagram to highlight the town's Stars Hollow charm, and her videos quickly took off.
Followers began comparing locals to Gilmore Girls characters, and even calling Schenk and her boyfriend "Luke and Lorelai."
"I posted a video of my friend Brad, [...] and the internet loved it. It blew up," she explained. "He was reading and drinking coffee before work, and it was very Gilmore Girls-esque."
"People love Gilmore Girls, and I think they enjoy seeing real towns and people that emulate that wholesome feeling we all get from the show. I'm super happy people love Almonte content as much as I love living it."
According to Schenk, the town's "Stars Hollow-coded" celebrations and quirky local events like the Pumpkin Walk add to the television-worthy charm.
Almonte is also full of cozy shops and cafes, like Ottawa Valley Coffee, which Schenk affectionately refers to as the town's very own "Luke's."
If you're visiting Almonte, Schenk suggests checking out one of the seasonal night markets, which offer "wholesome activities like crafts and live music."
Other ways to experience the small-town magic include strolling the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail, joining a local trivia night, or taking part in the annual Light Up the Night Christmas celebration.
"You do get to know one another, and Almonte feels very much like a Hallmark movie some days," she said.
"Everyone is warm, they all have their quirks, and I guess people love to meet these 'characters' who are in fact real people living life in a small town."
With its tight-knit community, charming events, and picturesque streets, Almonte proves that you don't need to travel far to find a little Stars Hollow magic.
For Schenk and many others, it's a real-life version of the fictional town, and a place where you can bring your Gilmore Girls dreams to life.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
