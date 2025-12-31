Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This beautiful Ontario town 'feels like Europe' and is home to cozy cafes and river views

No passport needed!

A historic building. Right: A person sitting at a cafe.

A small town in Ontario.

@teridavis89 | Instagram, @alextangerine | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need a passport to enjoy a taste of Europe in 2026. This beautiful Ontario town offers European flair and old-world charm without leaving the province.

Located a short drive from Ottawa, this riverside gem is an idyllic spot for a day trip or weekend getaway, and readers say it makes them feel like they've jetted off to another world.

We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to name spots in Ontario that make them feel like they're in Europe. The post received over 400 comments, and this quaint town was among the recommended destinations.

Almonte, a historic mill town on the banks of the Mississippi River, is located less than an hour from Ottawa.

Known for its cute, small-town charm and storybook streets, the destination has become a hotspot for Hallmark films, earning it the nickname the "Hallmark Capital" of Ontario.

During the winter months, you'll feel like you've stepped into a Christmas film as you wander the snow-dusted streets and pop into the twinkling shops.

Beyond the holiday season, Almonte offers endless magic and activities.

You can spend an afternoon exploring the downtown, which feels like a tiny European village complete with boutiques and warm cafes.

Places like North Market Almonte, Ottawa Valley Coffee, Hummingbird Chocolate, and Equator Coffee Roasters are ideal for grabbing a coffee or hot chocolate, settling in with a book, and soaking up the cozy, small-town atmosphere.

You'll also want to take a stroll along the Almonte Riverwalk, which winds past historic sites such as Thoburn Mill and the Victoria Woollen Mill, offering scenic views along the way.

For more beautiful hikes, head to the nearby Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, where you'll discover picturesque forest trails and a historic mill.

Throughout the year, Almonte hosts a number of events, from an open-air winter concert to a puppet festival.

With its cute shops, historic downtown, cafes, and peaceful atmosphere, it's no surprise this charming town reminds readers of Europe.

Almonte Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

