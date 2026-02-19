Another storm is hitting Ontario with freezing rain and up to 20 cm of snow this week

Getting around the GTA is going to be "difficult."

snow covered trees and lights along a street in ottawa ontario

Snow-covered trees in Ottawa.

It has been revealed that another storm is hitting the province with a wintry mix of precipitation.

Ontario's weather forecast includes freezing rain and up to 20 centimetres of snow.

The Weather Network said the storm will move across southern and eastern Ontario on Friday, February 20 and bring another round of "unpredictable precipitation."

This storm is identical to the system that brought freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to Ontario on Wednesday.

It will move from the southwest to the northeast, and the type of precipitation will shift as the storm goes through the province.

Many places are forecast to get rain that transitions to freezing rain before snow falls, according to The Weather Network.

But some areas won't get all of that precipitation, instead seeing just snow.

The transition zone will be around the GTA, so conditions will be "difficult" throughout the day on Friday in those places.

Unlike the storm on Wednesday, there is less of a risk of significant ice pellet accumulation.

Toronto's weather forecast includes temperatures that are mild enough for this storm to be mostly rain. But the city will see a transition from rain to snow in the afternoon and evening.

Around three centimetres of snow is forecast in Toronto and the GTA, while five to 10 centimetres is forecast in places north and east of the city, like Barrie, Port Perry, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough and Cobourg.

Further east, there will be "consistent snow." That includes Ottawa, where snowfall totals are expected to increase as the storm moves through the province.

The Weather Network said the "heaviest snowfall" will be in eastern and central Ontario because the colder air will be more stable. Between 15 and 20 centimetres is expected in those areas.

There is the possibility of more snow in the GTA on Saturday, February 21 and Sunday, February 22.

Local forecasts from The Weather Network call for one to three centimetres and two to four centimetres in the GTA on those days.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

