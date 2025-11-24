Parts of Ontario are forecast to get more than 30 cm of snow this week
Ontario's weather forecast has called for a "major snowfall" in parts of the province this week.
Some areas could get more than 30 centimetres of snow, which could impact travel.
The Weather Network revealed that "a long-duration snow event" will impact northern Ontario and parts of southern Ontario.
It's expected to be a "major snowfall" in northern Ontario, but multi-day lake-effect snow in southern Ontario.
From late on Tuesday, November 25, through to Thursday, November 27, heavy snow is forecast in northern Ontario.
According to The Weather Network, the highest risk is between Thunder Bay, Geraldton, Marathon, and Moosonee.
There could be 20 to more than 30 centimetres of snow in some places, along with winds reaching 60 to more than 80 kilometres an hour.
The exact amount of snowfall will depend on the storm track, and a small shift north or south could change which places get 15 centimetres or 30 centimetres of snow.
Environment Canada has already issued winter storm watches for the region.
"Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times," Environment Canada said. "Road closures are possible."
If you're in those areas, you're being told to consider rescheduling travel.
Even though southern Ontario isn't in the storm path, The Weather Network said there will still be impacts.
That's because the weather system will draw arctic air across the Great Lakes by Thursday and cause lake-effect snow by the end of the week.
Temperatures are forecast to drop, and strong winds will push lake-effect snow squalls off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
According to The Weather Network, the squalls and heavy snow could even reach the GTA!
Whiteout conditions are expected through the snow belts on Thursday, November 27 and Friday, November 28.
