Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario's weather forecast says snow is on the way this weekend as temperatures drop

There could even be "significant lake-effect snow."

people walking in toronto while it snows

Toronto street during a snowfall.

Marcin Skalij | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new forecast has revealed that Ontario's weather is going to be snowy this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop close to or even below freezing in many places.

The Weather Network said active weather will move through Ontario this week and into the weekend, bringing the first accumulating snow of the season.

Overnight from Wednesday, November 5, to Thursday, November 6, wet snowflakes are possible in areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Places at higher elevations around Algonquin Provincial Park could get accumulating snow.

Then, a cold front will move west to east across Ontario on Friday, November 7.

It will be rainy and windy in the southern and central parts of the province, including the GTA.

But northwestern and eastern Ontario could get wet snowfall on Friday.

The Weather Network said this system will cause "a significant cooldown" for the weekend.

Daytime highs are forecast to be around 5 C in much of southern Ontario on Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9.

But places north of Toronto and the GTA are expected to have temperatures at or below freezing on Sunday!

There is also the potential for another system to bring winter weather to southern Ontario over the weekend.

It's uncertain where exactly the storm will track, but The Weather Network said the snowbelt region could get its first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Chilly temperatures are forecast for early next week, along with the potential for "significant lake-effect snow" in the snowbelt region.

Looking ahead, The Weather Network said "more consistent winter weather" is expected to arrive before the beginning of December.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

ontario weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will be stormy and colder than normal

Winter weather is almost here.

This new Ontario fall forecast reveals when winter weather could arrive early

There's potential for an "abrupt transition into early winter." ❄️

Ontario's winter forecast calls for 'frequent snowstorms,' cold temperatures and more

Blizzard conditions are also in the forecast! ❄️

This monthly winter forecast for Ontario tells you which days will be snowy and 'very cold'

A lot of snowstorms and snowy periods are expected in Ontario!

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for November 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

The CRA is sending these Ontario benefit payments next week! 💸

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 4 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Are you a winner?

Is Remembrance Day a stat holiday in Canada? Here's who gets November 11 off in 2025

Everything you need to know about the quasi-holiday. 👇

Best Buy is having an early Black Friday sale and so many products are over $100 off

You can get discounts on TVs, computers, headphones, kitchen appliances, and more.

This new $2 Canadian coin has a pop of red and here's when you can find it in your change

The toonie honours Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. 🇨🇦