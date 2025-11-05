Ontario's weather forecast says snow is on the way this weekend as temperatures drop
There could even be "significant lake-effect snow."
A new forecast has revealed that Ontario's weather is going to be snowy this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to drop close to or even below freezing in many places.
The Weather Network said active weather will move through Ontario this week and into the weekend, bringing the first accumulating snow of the season.
Overnight from Wednesday, November 5, to Thursday, November 6, wet snowflakes are possible in areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
Places at higher elevations around Algonquin Provincial Park could get accumulating snow.
Then, a cold front will move west to east across Ontario on Friday, November 7.
It will be rainy and windy in the southern and central parts of the province, including the GTA.
But northwestern and eastern Ontario could get wet snowfall on Friday.
The Weather Network said this system will cause "a significant cooldown" for the weekend.
Daytime highs are forecast to be around 5 C in much of southern Ontario on Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9.
But places north of Toronto and the GTA are expected to have temperatures at or below freezing on Sunday!
There is also the potential for another system to bring winter weather to southern Ontario over the weekend.
It's uncertain where exactly the storm will track, but The Weather Network said the snowbelt region could get its first accumulating snowfall of the season.
Chilly temperatures are forecast for early next week, along with the potential for "significant lake-effect snow" in the snowbelt region.
Looking ahead, The Weather Network said "more consistent winter weather" is expected to arrive before the beginning of December.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.