Best Buy is offering Boxing Day deals now and these are 9 products you can suddenly afford
So many products are over $100 off now.
Best Buy is offering deals for Boxing Day in Canada, and some items are more than $100 off.
That means there are quite a few products you can suddenly afford now.
Even though Boxing Day isn't until Friday, December 26, Best Buy already has Boxing Day prices available for a lot of items.
That includes electronics like laptops, wearable tech like fitness trackers, small kitchen appliances like espresso machines, and more.
If you see any product with the "Boxing Day Price Now" badge, that means it will stay at the same price leading up to and on December 26.
It "guarantees" that the deal won't go any lower during the Boxing Day sale in 2025, according to Best Buy.
But if the retailer ends up lowering the price during the Boxing Day sale, you can get the difference refunded by requesting a price match.
So, here are some products you can afford now with the Best Buy Boxing Day deals.
Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum
Price: $349.99 (
$499.99)
Details: This Dyson V8 Origin stick vacuum is cordless, bagless and converts to a handheld, so it's easy to use anywhere in your home.
You get up to 40 minutes of run-time per charge.
The product comes with a motorbar cleaner head, a combination tool, a wall dock and a charger.
It's discounted by $150 for Boxing Day.
TCL 43-inch Q34K Series 1080p HD QLED smart TV
Price: $219.99 (
$299.99)
Details: This 43-inch TCL Q-Series smart TV features 1080p resolution and quantum dot backlight technology for clear images with enhanced colours and brightness.
The 60Hz refresh rate offers smooth motion, and the two 10W speakers provide rich sound.
You save $80 on this product with Best Buy's Boxing Day pricing.
Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones
Price: $248 (
$429)
Details: Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear Bluetooth headphones have adaptive noise cancellation with Dual Noise Sensor and Edge-AI technology.
Also, there are built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa features that let you control your music hands-free with voice controls.
You can save $181 on this product with the Boxing Day deal.
KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer
Price: $299.99 (
$499.99)
Details: With this KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer, there is a 4.5-quart mixing bowl that's big enough to handle dough for eight dozen cookies in one batch.
It features 10 different speeds so you can mix a variety of ingredients.
The mixer also comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire metal whip.
You can get it for $200 off now with Boxing Day pricing.
WHALL long slot four-slice toaster
Price: $119.99 (
$539.99)
Details: This is a smart toaster with a touch screen and projection display.
You can choose from five bread types and 11 browning levels, along with reheat and defrost functions.
There are extra-wide slots to fit thick bread and bagels. Plus, it has a compact design to fit in smaller spaces.
It includes a crumb tray and a warming rack.
You can save $420 with Best Buy's Boxing Day deal.
De'Longhi Linea Classic espresso machine
Price: $199.99 (
$249.99)
Details: This De'Longhi Linea Classic espresso machine has single and double espresso presets, and a 15-bar Italian pump for consistent, cafe-quality espresso.
It also has a two-setting steam wand that froths milk and alternative beverages, whether you want steamed milk or thick foam for a variety of coffee drinks.
You can save $50 with this Boxing Day deal.
JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds
Price: $49.99 (
$99.99)
Details: These JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear true wireless earbuds have an active noise-cancelling design that minimizes ambient noise.
There are four mics to ensure clear voice calls, and touch controls to provide even more convenience.
This product is discounted by $50 with Best Buy's Boxing Day deal.
Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker with heart rate monitor
Price: $79.99 (
$129.99)
Details: With this Fitbit Inspire 3, you can monitor your heart rate, track sleep quality, and get measurements for skin temperature and blood oxygen levels.
It also offers reminders and self-care tips that are tailored to you.
The battery can last up to 10 days for longer uninterrupted health and fitness tracking.
You can get this product for $50 off now that Best Buy has Boxing Day pricing.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop
Price: $169.99 (
$379.99)
Details: This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and four gigabytes of RAM.
It also has 64 gigabytes of eMMC storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.
You can get this laptop for $210 off with Best Buy's Boxing Day pricing.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.