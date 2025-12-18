Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Best Buy is offering Boxing Day deals now and these are 9 products you can suddenly afford

So many products are over $100 off now.

best buy sign on exterior of a store in canada

Best Buy store.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Best Buy is offering deals for Boxing Day in Canada, and some items are more than $100 off.

That means there are quite a few products you can suddenly afford now.

Even though Boxing Day isn't until Friday, December 26, Best Buy already has Boxing Day prices available for a lot of items.

That includes electronics like laptops, wearable tech like fitness trackers, small kitchen appliances like espresso machines, and more.

If you see any product with the "Boxing Day Price Now" badge, that means it will stay at the same price leading up to and on December 26.

It "guarantees" that the deal won't go any lower during the Boxing Day sale in 2025, according to Best Buy.

But if the retailer ends up lowering the price during the Boxing Day sale, you can get the difference refunded by requesting a price match.

So, here are some products you can afford now with the Best Buy Boxing Day deals.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum.

Best Buy

Price: $349.99 ($499.99)

Details: This Dyson V8 Origin stick vacuum is cordless, bagless and converts to a handheld, so it's easy to use anywhere in your home.

You get up to 40 minutes of run-time per charge.

The product comes with a motorbar cleaner head, a combination tool, a wall dock and a charger.

It's discounted by $150 for Boxing Day.

Find It On Best Buy

TCL 43-inch Q34K Series 1080p HD QLED smart TV

TCL 43-inch Q34K Series 1080p HD QLED smart TV

​TCL 43-inch Q34K Series 1080p HD QLED Smart TV.

Best Buy

Price: $219.99 ($299.99)

Details: This 43-inch TCL Q-Series smart TV features 1080p resolution and quantum dot backlight technology for clear images with enhanced colours and brightness.

The 60Hz refresh rate offers smooth motion, and the two 10W speakers provide rich sound.

You save $80 on this product with Best Buy's Boxing Day pricing.

Find It On Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones

black Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones.

Best Buy

Price: $248 ($429)

Details: Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear Bluetooth headphones have adaptive noise cancellation with Dual Noise Sensor and Edge-AI technology.

Also, there are built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa features that let you control your music hands-free with voice controls.

You can save $181 on this product with the Boxing Day deal.

Find It On Best Buy

KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer

red KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer.

Best Buy

Price: $299.99 ($499.99)

Details: With this KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer, there is a 4.5-quart mixing bowl that's big enough to handle dough for eight dozen cookies in one batch.

It features 10 different speeds so you can mix a variety of ingredients.

The mixer also comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire metal whip.

You can get it for $200 off now with Boxing Day pricing.

Find It On Best Buy

WHALL long slot four-slice toaster

stainless steel WHALL long slot four-slice toaster

WHALL long slot four-slice toaster.

Best Buy

Price: $119.99 ($539.99)

Details: This is a smart toaster with a touch screen and projection display.

You can choose from five bread types and 11 browning levels, along with reheat and defrost functions.

There are extra-wide slots to fit thick bread and bagels. Plus, it has a compact design to fit in smaller spaces.

It includes a crumb tray and a warming rack.

You can save $420 with Best Buy's Boxing Day deal.

Find It On Best Buy

De'Longhi Linea Classic espresso machine

stainless steel De'Longhi Linea Classic espresso machine

De'Longhi Linea Classic espresso machine.

Best Buy

Price: $199.99 ($249.99)

Details: This De'Longhi Linea Classic espresso machine has single and double espresso presets, and a 15-bar Italian pump for consistent, cafe-quality espresso.

It also has a two-setting steam wand that froths milk and alternative beverages, whether you want steamed milk or thick foam for a variety of coffee drinks.

You can save $50 with this Boxing Day deal.

Find It On Best Buy

JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

black JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

Best Buy

Price: $49.99 ($99.99)

Details: These JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear true wireless earbuds have an active noise-cancelling design that minimizes ambient noise.

There are four mics to ensure clear voice calls, and touch controls to provide even more convenience.

This product is discounted by $50 with Best Buy's Boxing Day deal.

Find It On Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker with heart rate monitor

black Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker with heart rate monitor

Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker with heart rate monitor.

Best Buy

Price: $79.99 ($129.99)

Details: With this Fitbit Inspire 3, you can monitor your heart rate, track sleep quality, and get measurements for skin temperature and blood oxygen levels.

It also offers reminders and self-care tips that are tailored to you.

The battery can last up to 10 days for longer uninterrupted health and fitness tracking.

You can get this product for $50 off now that Best Buy has Boxing Day pricing.

Find It On Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop.

Best Buy

Price: $169.99 ($379.99)

Details: This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and four gigabytes of RAM.

It also has 64 gigabytes of eMMC storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

You can get this laptop for $210 off with Best Buy's Boxing Day pricing.

Find It On Best Buy

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

