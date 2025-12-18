Here's when Costco is open and closed during the holidays so you can get your shopping done
Business Centres in Ontario, B.C., and other provinces have different hours than regular stores.
If you're a Costco shopper, you might be wondering when warehouses are open and closed during the holidays.
Here are all the details about holiday hours in Canada, including on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Whether you're shopping for Christmas dinner items, buying holiday chocolates, or just getting your regular weekly groceries, there are various opening hours and closures you need to know about.
Also, locations in some provinces are closed or open for fewer hours than warehouses in other provinces.
Here's when Costco Canada stores are open and closed during the holidays:
- Monday, December 22, 2025 — open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 23, 2025 — open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 24, 2025 — open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, December 25, 2025 — closed
- Friday, December 26, 2025 — open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, open from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Quebec, closed in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland
- Saturday, December 27, 2025 — open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, December 28, 2025 — open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, December 29, 2025 — open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 30, 2025 — open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 31, 2025 — open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, January 1, 2026 — closed
There are different hours for Costco Business Centres in Canada, including the new Mississauga Business Centre and recently opened stores in East Gwillimbury, New Westminster, and Quebec City.
Business Centre hours and holiday closures are:
- Monday, December 22, 2025 — open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 23, 2025 — open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 24, 2025 — open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, December 25, 2025 — closed, no deliveries
- Friday, December 26, 2025 — open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Quebec, no deliveries
- Saturday, December 27, 2025 — open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, December 28, 2025 — open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, December 29, 2025 — open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 30, 2025 — open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 31, 2025 — open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, January 1, 2026 — closed, no deliveries
You can shop at Costco Business Centres with a Gold Star or Executive membership. No special business membership is required.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.