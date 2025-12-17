Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This Toronto restaurant was just named the third best Italian dining spot in the world for 2026

Another Toronto spot made the list as well.

An interior of a restaurant. Right: Food at a restaurant.

A Toronto restaurant.

@danico.to | Instagram, @danico.to | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need a plane ticket to experience world-class Italian cuisine. One Toronto restaurant is proving that the city can compete with Italy's finest.

Online food guide 50 Top Italy just revealed its Best Italian Restaurants in the World for 2026, and a Toronto spot took third place.

The guide, which sends 350 inspectors around the world each year, highlights the most exceptional Italian dining experiences both in Italy and abroad.

Toronto's DaNico ranked third on the list, maintaining its spot from last year. It was praised for its "clean flavours" and "elegant presentations," according to 50 Top Italy.

Opened in 2023, DaNico is a Michelin-starred venue tucked inside a former bank, offering a sleek, sophisticated space where modern Italian cuisine meets subtle Asian influences.

Created by Liberty Entertainment Group and Michelin-starred Chef Daniele Corona, the restaurant features a multi-course tasting menu alongside à la carte options.

"Proud of my team, grateful to our guests, inspired every day by this journey. Toronto keeps pushing us forward, a city in constant evolution, just like our cuisine," Corona said in an Instagram post.

50 Top Italy recommends trying the mussels cacio e pepe and the Gragnano spaghetti with mushrooms and truffles, as well as the black cod with vermouth and caviar for the main course.

When it comes to desserts, the strawberry forest is the way to go.

DaNico wasn't the only Toronto restaurant to make the global list. Don Alfonso, another Liberty Entertainment Group location, ranked thirteenth and was recognized for its "spectacular" views and "perfect" service.

With its stunning interiors and exceptional menu, DaNico lets you dine like you're in Italy, all without leaving Toronto.

DaNico

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 440 College St., Toronto, ON

DaNico Menu

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
toronto italian restaurants best italian restaurants in toronto best toronto restaurants
Toronto Eat and Drink Canada Eat and Drink
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 16 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

Check your tickets because Maxmillions have been won!

6 easy things you can do before December 31 to maximize your 2025 tax refund

Don't leave money on the table! 💸

Ontario's top baby names have been revealed and one name has dominated for over a decade

The most popular names in Ontario are a bit different than Canada's top names. 👀

Niagara Falls could become the 'Las Vegas of the North' with a theme park and multiple casinos

Doug Ford has big plans for the destination.

We did the same shop at grocery stores for Christmas dinner items to find the cheapest totals

Loblaws isn't the most expensive store.

This is your last chance to claim money from a $70 million TD class action lawsuit

You could be eligible to receive a payment from the settlement.

A ranking of Canada's top grocery stores says Loblaw-owned retailers are Ontario's favourites

What about Costco, Walmart, and other big chains?

This magical ice-skating trail in Alberta winds through trees under a rainbow-lit glow

It's the perfect free date night idea. 🌈⛸️