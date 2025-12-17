This Toronto restaurant was just named the third best Italian dining spot in the world for 2026
Another Toronto spot made the list as well.
You don't need a plane ticket to experience world-class Italian cuisine. One Toronto restaurant is proving that the city can compete with Italy's finest.
Online food guide 50 Top Italy just revealed its Best Italian Restaurants in the World for 2026, and a Toronto spot took third place.
The guide, which sends 350 inspectors around the world each year, highlights the most exceptional Italian dining experiences both in Italy and abroad.
Toronto's DaNico ranked third on the list, maintaining its spot from last year. It was praised for its "clean flavours" and "elegant presentations," according to 50 Top Italy.
Opened in 2023, DaNico is a Michelin-starred venue tucked inside a former bank, offering a sleek, sophisticated space where modern Italian cuisine meets subtle Asian influences.
Created by Liberty Entertainment Group and Michelin-starred Chef Daniele Corona, the restaurant features a multi-course tasting menu alongside à la carte options.
"Proud of my team, grateful to our guests, inspired every day by this journey. Toronto keeps pushing us forward, a city in constant evolution, just like our cuisine," Corona said in an Instagram post.
50 Top Italy recommends trying the mussels cacio e pepe and the Gragnano spaghetti with mushrooms and truffles, as well as the black cod with vermouth and caviar for the main course.
When it comes to desserts, the strawberry forest is the way to go.
DaNico wasn't the only Toronto restaurant to make the global list. Don Alfonso, another Liberty Entertainment Group location, ranked thirteenth and was recognized for its "spectacular" views and "perfect" service.
With its stunning interiors and exceptional menu, DaNico lets you dine like you're in Italy, all without leaving Toronto.
DaNico
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 440 College St., Toronto, ON
