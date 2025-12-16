Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A ranking of Canada's top grocery stores says Loblaw-owned retailers are Ontario's favourites

What about Costco, Walmart, and other big chains?

real canadian superstore sign on exterior of store. right: shelves in an aisle of a no frills store

Real Canadian Superstore sign. Right: No Frills aisle.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime, Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There's a new ranking of the grocery stores in Canada that shoppers prefer.

It has revealed that quite a few Loblaw-owned stores are favourites in Ontario.

Dunnhumby, a data science company, recently put out the 2025 Retailer Preference Index that combined financial performance and customer perceptions to analyze the Canadian grocery market.

The ranking is based on these five categories:

  • price, promotions and rewards (base prices, loyalty programs, private brands, etc.)
  • quality (product offerings, customer service, store ambiance, etc.)
  • digital (online shopping, store app, etc.)
  • speed and convenience (store locations, checkout experience, etc.)
  • operations (accurate pricing, consistent shopping experience, etc.)

Dunnhumby said Canada's most popular retailers tend to be food discount, club and supercentre format stores.

These are the top grocery stores in Canada, according to the 2025 Retailer Preference Index:

  1. Costco
  2. Maxi
  3. Food Basics
  4. Real Canadian Superstore
  5. No Frills

But the stores that shoppers prefer in Ontario aren't exactly the same as all of Canada.

The leading national food discount, club and supercentre format store in Ontario is Costco, while the leading regional stores are Food Basics and Zehrs.

In the price and mass promo category, Food Basics and No Frills are the top grocery stores in Ontario.

Zehrs, Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaws and Your Independent Grocer are Ontario's top retailers for personalized promos and loyalty programs.

Farm Boy, Longo's and Fortinos are the top stores in Ontario in the quality category of the 2025 Retailer Preference Index.

Dunnhumby noted that these small regional grocery chains rival the quality of Whole Foods, which is an international standard for organic, natural and sustainable food shopping.

Then, Foodland is Ontario's top store for speed and convenience, while Longo's and Farm Boy are the top stores for operations.

A lot of the leading retailers in Ontario are owned by Loblaw Companies Limited, including Zehrs, Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and Fortinos.

Shoppers in other provinces prefer retailers like Walmart, Maxi, Sobeys, Thrifty Foods, Atlantic Superstore, Safeway, and Save-On-Foods.

READ NEXT: These Ontario grocery stores were ranked as the 'cheapest' and No Frills has competition

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canadaloblaws canadagrocery stores in canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Canada just made a major change to citizenship rules and more people can now apply

You might already be a Canadian citizen without knowing it! 🇨🇦 👀

Canada Pension Plan payments for December 2025 are going out early — Here's when & how much

Your last CPP payment of the year is dropping early! 🎁

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and breathtaking winter views

It's a magical spot to explore.

Niagara Falls could become the 'Las Vegas of the North' with a theme park and multiple casinos

Doug Ford has big plans for the destination.

TTC jobs for students are available in Toronto and you can make up to $24 an hour

There are jobs in admin, mechanical support, customer service, and other departments.

Canada's favourite grocery stores for 2025 were revealed and these are the top retailers

A grocery store chain in Quebec beat some national retailers, including Walmart. 👀