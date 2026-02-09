This Ontario destination has lakeside villages and cute bakeries filled with butter tarts

In the mood for something sweet? This Ontario destination, located just a road trip from Toronto, is worth having on your radar.

Offering quaint lakeside villages, charming main streets, warm cafes, and gorgeous scenery, it's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape.

It's also where one iconic Canadian dessert takes center stage: the butter tart.

Kawarthas Northumberland is home to a Butter Tart Tour, which takes you to more than 30 sweet stops. The website describes the self-guided experience as featuring "stellar local bakeries, charming cafes, and elegant restaurants as well as welcoming resorts and inns across the region, each serving up their take on this Canadian classic treat."

Along the way, you can plan stops at places like Doo Doo's Bakery, Ste. Anne's Bakery, Bobcaygeon Bakery, The Big Apple, Betty's Pies & Tarts, and The Little Pie Shack to sample a wide range of butter tart creations.

There are endless flavours to dig into, from classic to maple bacon and cheesecake.

All participating spots are listed on an interactive map you can access online. Just make sure to check opening times in advance, as some businesses operate seasonally.

You can also turn the trip into a small-town adventure with stops in places like Port Hope and Cobourg, where you'll find dreamy beaches, quaint local shops, and historic charm.

The region is home to endless lakes, art galleries, and local markets, so there's no shortage of things to enjoy.

If you're craving a sweet escape from the city, the Kawarthas Northumberland Butter Tart Tour offers a sugar-coated way to explore small towns and scenic landscapes.

The Butter Tart Tour

Price: Free

When: Year-round

Address: Kawarthas Northumberland

Kawarthas Northumberland Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

