This Ontario spot is a summer oasis with 100 km of turquoise shoreline and 15 dreamy beaches

Time to plan that warm-weather escape!

A person standing outside a store. Right: A shoreline with turquoise water.

A beach town in Ontario. Right: A shoreline in Ontario.

@staffordable_blog | Instagram, @highupvideo | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Beach days may feel far away, but it's never too soon to start dreaming about long summer afternoons and sandy shores. Ontario has its fair share of gorgeous lakeside destinations, and if you're looking for somewhere new to explore, the province's West Coast is worth checking out.

Offering long stretches of sandy shoreline, beautiful beaches, and quaint coastal villages, the region is a summer paradise.

Situated along the shining waters of Lake Huron, Ontario's West Coast features 100 km of shoreline and 15 sandy beaches.

"Whether you're diving into crystal-clear waters, unwinding with a beachside picnic, or perfecting your sandcastle skills, every visit promises pure relaxation," the region's tourism website states.

You can spend the day lounging on some of the smooth sand shores and visiting the quaint towns that dot the shorelines.

Goderich, known as "Canada's prettiest town," offers historic streets and three beautiful beaches.

The main beach features soft sand and a boardwalk where you can go for a stroll and soak up the views.

You can also head to Grand Bend, dubbed "Florida North," which is the largest beach on the Lake Huron shoreline.

The lively destination offers beachside restaurants, soft shores, and sparkling waves.

If you're craving storybook charm, you'll want to visit Bayfield. The colourful little village is home to enchanting streets and a Blue Flag beach.

Other beaches along Ontario's West Coast include Howard Street Beach, Point Farms Provincial Park, and Port Albert Beach.

With a long stretch of stunning shoreline and beautiful beaches, Ontario's West Coast is a dreamy spot for a summer escape.

Ontario's West Coast website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario beach townslake huronlake huron beachesontario beaches
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 7 of these 12 summery small towns

How many can you check off the list?

Canada's 'best freshwater beach' is in Ontario and it has over 10 km of white sand shores

It's known as "The Daytona of the North."

Ontario is home to 'Florida North' and it's a beach oasis with 20 acres of velvety white sand

It's a slice of paradise.

Ontario's 'Florida North' has 25 miles of velvety white sand beaches and major summer magic

You don't need to cross the border to enjoy Florida vibes.

Canada has issued travel warnings for 7 sun destinations, including Jamaica, Cuba & Mexico

Travelling in the next couple of months? Get informed. ⚠️

Costco revealed the location and opening date for a new unique store in Canada

The new warehouse is a first for this province!

This stunning Toronto park is 22 times bigger than Central Park and it's a winter wonderland

You can wander along beautiful trails.

This all-inclusive train trip from Toronto takes you to stunning mountains and sapphire lakes

No plane ticket needed.

We shopped for 11 essentials at grocery stores in Canada to find the cheapest basket

There is a difference of almost $83 between the most and least expensive totals. 👀

Parks Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario and you can make almost $90,000

The positions are at a national park and a marine conservation area. 🌳🌊

8 super romantic small towns in Ontario with cozy cafes and fairy tale charm

Plan a getaway with your favourite person!

Ontario is home to the 'Caribbean of the North' and it's full of turquoise water islands

It has some of the world's "best freshwater swimming."