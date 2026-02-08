This Ontario spot is a summer oasis with 100 km of turquoise shoreline and 15 dreamy beaches
Time to plan that warm-weather escape!
Beach days may feel far away, but it's never too soon to start dreaming about long summer afternoons and sandy shores. Ontario has its fair share of gorgeous lakeside destinations, and if you're looking for somewhere new to explore, the province's West Coast is worth checking out.
Offering long stretches of sandy shoreline, beautiful beaches, and quaint coastal villages, the region is a summer paradise.
Situated along the shining waters of Lake Huron, Ontario's West Coast features 100 km of shoreline and 15 sandy beaches.
"Whether you're diving into crystal-clear waters, unwinding with a beachside picnic, or perfecting your sandcastle skills, every visit promises pure relaxation," the region's tourism website states.
You can spend the day lounging on some of the smooth sand shores and visiting the quaint towns that dot the shorelines.
Goderich, known as "Canada's prettiest town," offers historic streets and three beautiful beaches.
The main beach features soft sand and a boardwalk where you can go for a stroll and soak up the views.
You can also head to Grand Bend, dubbed "Florida North," which is the largest beach on the Lake Huron shoreline.
The lively destination offers beachside restaurants, soft shores, and sparkling waves.
If you're craving storybook charm, you'll want to visit Bayfield. The colourful little village is home to enchanting streets and a Blue Flag beach.
Other beaches along Ontario's West Coast include Howard Street Beach, Point Farms Provincial Park, and Port Albert Beach.
With a long stretch of stunning shoreline and beautiful beaches, Ontario's West Coast is a dreamy spot for a summer escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.