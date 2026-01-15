This gorgeous Ontario town with turquoise beaches is a dream spot to move to, readers say

From postcard-worthy villages to laid-back lakeside communities, Ontario is full of dreamy places to live. According to locals, this picturesque coastal town stands out as a truly magical spot to put down roots.

With charming boutiques, vivid blue shoreline views and peaceful countryside surroundings, this scenic small town offers a blend of natural beauty and quiet lifestyle.

We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the Ontario small town they'd love to move to. The post received hundreds of comments, and this quaint lakeside village was one of the spots mentioned.

Located in beautiful Prince Edward County, Wellington is a peaceful small town known for its vineyard views and stretches of waterfront along Lake Ontario.

It has a small but charming downtown dotted with locally owned shops, where you'll find ice cream parlours, cafés, art spaces and even a Heritage Museum to explore.

The town is especially vibrant during the summer months, when you can spend your days soaking up some sun on its dreamy beaches.

Located within Wellington itself, Rotary Beach is a go-to spot for everything from scenic strolls and bike rides to swimming and surfing on Lake Ontario.

Just outside town, Sandbanks Provincial Park features three iconic white sand beaches and clear waters that feel like a tropical vacation.

North Beach Provincial Park, located 15 minutes away from Wellington, is another gem to visit. The park features a 1-kilometre ribbon of white sand and crystal-clear waters for swimming.

According to the region's website, Prince Edward County offers a "unique island-vibe community where rural roots and creative pursuits come together."

Rolling landscapes, postcard-worthy shoreline and storybook towns are all part of what makes Prince Edward County so special, helping to "define The County's desirable quality of life and quality of place."

Just outside Wellington, you'll find bustling farm markets, well-known wineries and other quaint towns like Picton waiting to be explored.

Wellington also offers more affordable housing compared to major cities. According to Zolo, the average house price in Wellington in January 2026 is $645,600, while Toronto's is $927,892.

If you're drawn to cozy towns, sandy beaches and a true island-vibe lifestyle, it's worth keeping Wellington in mind.

