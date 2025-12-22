Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This beautiful city 1 hour from Toronto was named the very best spot to live in Canada in 2025

It has cozy small-town vibes.

A person standing in front of a flower shop. Right: A town square.

A city near Toronto.

@jessica.turnblom | Instagram, @downtownguelph | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Thinking of relocating? This beautiful city, just an hour away from Toronto, is a prime spot to move to.

Offering walkable streets, friendly neighbourhoods, and a vibrant food scene, it's a dream spot to settle down, and it was just named the very best place to live in Canada in 2025.

Zolo recently released its "Best Places to Live in Canada in 2025" list, featuring areas from coast to coast that combine affordable housing with elements that contribute to a high quality of life.

To build this year's ranking, Zolo evaluated regions across the country using factors such as home prices, household income, crime rates, average sunny days per year, walkability, and cost of living.

Guelph, Ontario, was crowned the very best place to live in the country, and with its historic streets, lively downtown, and green spaces, it's no surprise.

The destination

Guelph is a charming city set along two major rivers, about an hour away from Toronto.

The destination blends old-world charm with a modern feel. Its historic buildings, cozy cafés, locally owned shops, and tree-lined streets give it a welcoming small-town atmosphere, while still offering plenty of amenities that make day-to-day life convenient.

The downtown core is walkable and packed with character, with restaurants, markets, independent boutiques, and more.

One of its biggest highlights is the green spaces. Guelph is home to over 1,000 hectares of parkland and more than 70 kilometres of paths and trails, making it a dream for anyone who loves to spend time outside.

It's even considered one of the safest cities in Ontario, making it a prime spot to settle down.

The cost

A major reason this city took the number one spot in Zolo's ranking comes down to value.

According to Zolo, its benchmark home price sits around $745,000, slightly higher than the Canadian average of $676,154 as of September 2025.

However, the region offers an average household income of $119,100 per year, paired with a cost of living below the national average.

Zolo also points to the city's low unemployment, favourable crime rate, good access to primary care, and healthy local economy, all of which contributed to its top-tier quality-of-life score.

The culture

While the city gives off cozy, small-town vibes, it offers way more than your average town.

It's known for its thriving arts and cultural scene, with museums, galleries, live performances, and annual events such as Hillside Festival and the Guelph Jazz Festival.

Downtown offers a range of dining options, including everything from brunch and bakeries to global cuisine and microbreweries, with lively patios in the summer.

Whether you're planning date night, grabbing coffee, or exploring local shops, the city offers endless ways to fill your weekends.

The location

Situated about an hour from Toronto, the city offers the convenience of big-city amenities without the congestion, crowds, or hefty price tags.

It's accessible by GO Transit and VIA Rail, so you can avoid rush-hour traffic.

Guelph is also located close to charming small towns such as Elora, St. Jacobs, and Fergus, making it easy to plan weekend getaways or quick day trips without going far from home.

Other Ontario regions that made Zolo's top 10 list include Ottawa, London, and Kingston, but Guelph earned the highest ranking of all.

If you're considering a move, this Ontario city is one of the country's best places to put on your radar thanks to its mix of charm, affordability, and overall quality of life.

Gather in Guelph website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best place to live in canada affordable housing canada best places to live in canada
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

I tried cheeseburgers from Canada's biggest fast-food chains & the worst will surprise you

One genuinely looked like someone had sat on it. 😳

This cute Ontario town is 'Canada's version' of Stars Hollow and it even has its own 'Luke's'

It's full of quirky characters, cute cafes, and 'Gilmore Girls' vibes.

This Ontario beach town is the 'prettiest' in Canada and it's a stunning winter gem

It has cozy cafes and a cute downtown.

This small town in Alberta feels like Switzerland with its cozy streets and mountain views

Step into this postcard-worthy village. ✨

Here's what's open (and closed) on Christmas & Boxing Day in Ottawa

A few stores are actually open — and we dug them up so you don't have to. 🎄