This beautiful city 1 hour from Toronto was named the very best spot to live in Canada in 2025
It has cozy small-town vibes.
Thinking of relocating? This beautiful city, just an hour away from Toronto, is a prime spot to move to.
Offering walkable streets, friendly neighbourhoods, and a vibrant food scene, it's a dream spot to settle down, and it was just named the very best place to live in Canada in 2025.
Zolo recently released its "Best Places to Live in Canada in 2025" list, featuring areas from coast to coast that combine affordable housing with elements that contribute to a high quality of life.
To build this year's ranking, Zolo evaluated regions across the country using factors such as home prices, household income, crime rates, average sunny days per year, walkability, and cost of living.
Guelph, Ontario, was crowned the very best place to live in the country, and with its historic streets, lively downtown, and green spaces, it's no surprise.
The destination
Guelph is a charming city set along two major rivers, about an hour away from Toronto.
The destination blends old-world charm with a modern feel. Its historic buildings, cozy cafés, locally owned shops, and tree-lined streets give it a welcoming small-town atmosphere, while still offering plenty of amenities that make day-to-day life convenient.
The downtown core is walkable and packed with character, with restaurants, markets, independent boutiques, and more.
One of its biggest highlights is the green spaces. Guelph is home to over 1,000 hectares of parkland and more than 70 kilometres of paths and trails, making it a dream for anyone who loves to spend time outside.
It's even considered one of the safest cities in Ontario, making it a prime spot to settle down.
The cost
A major reason this city took the number one spot in Zolo's ranking comes down to value.
According to Zolo, its benchmark home price sits around $745,000, slightly higher than the Canadian average of $676,154 as of September 2025.
However, the region offers an average household income of $119,100 per year, paired with a cost of living below the national average.
Zolo also points to the city's low unemployment, favourable crime rate, good access to primary care, and healthy local economy, all of which contributed to its top-tier quality-of-life score.
The culture
While the city gives off cozy, small-town vibes, it offers way more than your average town.
It's known for its thriving arts and cultural scene, with museums, galleries, live performances, and annual events such as Hillside Festival and the Guelph Jazz Festival.
Downtown offers a range of dining options, including everything from brunch and bakeries to global cuisine and microbreweries, with lively patios in the summer.
Whether you're planning date night, grabbing coffee, or exploring local shops, the city offers endless ways to fill your weekends.
The location
Situated about an hour from Toronto, the city offers the convenience of big-city amenities without the congestion, crowds, or hefty price tags.
It's accessible by GO Transit and VIA Rail, so you can avoid rush-hour traffic.
Guelph is also located close to charming small towns such as Elora, St. Jacobs, and Fergus, making it easy to plan weekend getaways or quick day trips without going far from home.
Other Ontario regions that made Zolo's top 10 list include Ottawa, London, and Kingston, but Guelph earned the highest ranking of all.
If you're considering a move, this Ontario city is one of the country's best places to put on your radar thanks to its mix of charm, affordability, and overall quality of life.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.