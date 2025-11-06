Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Locals say these 5 cozy Ontario towns are the 'best' spots to live in Canada

Which town would you love to move to?

A person standing on a street. Right: A historic street.

A small town in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, @exploreporthope | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Canada is filled with stunning places to call home, and several Ontario small towns have earned a spot among the nation's favourites. With their slower pace, friendly atmosphere, and postcard-worthy scenery, these communities offer the perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle.

We asked our Facebook readers to share which small towns across Canada they think are the best to live in — and a handful of charming Ontario destinations came up.

From quaint lakeside communities to storybook historic towns, here are five cozy Ontario small towns that readers say rank among the top places to live in Canada.


Paris

If cobblestone streets, riverside views, and cozy cafes sound like your dream setting, Paris might steal your heart. Known as the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," this charming town feels straight out of a storybook, with heritage buildings, scenic trails, and warm small-town vibes that make every day feel peaceful.

Downtown Paris Website


Elora

Called "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora is a fairytale come to life. Its stone buildings, cozy cafes, and boutique shops give it an old-world charm, while the nearby gorge and quarry add a touch of natural magic. The streets are dotted with quaint limestone shops and eateries that are straight out of a European village.

Elora BIA Website


Picton

Tucked in Prince Edward County, Picton is all about serenity and scenic beauty. With quaint streets, charming wineries, and nearby Sandbanks Provincial Park's sandy beaches, it's an idyllic spot for those who love cozy cafes, local markets, and the feeling of being surrounded by nature and charm.

Picton Website


Port Hope

Just an hour from Toronto, Port Hope is a picture-perfect escape with one of Ontario's best-preserved heritage main streets. You'll find inviting shops, local eats, and a strong sense of community, whether you're wandering the beach in summer or strolling under twinkling lights downtown in winter.

Visit Port Hope Website


Goderich

Perched on the shores of Lake Huron, Goderich lives up to its title as "Canada's prettiest town." With its sparkling beaches, scenic trails, and charming downtown, it's the ultimate cozy lakeside community. Whether you're watching a sunset from the pier or relaxing at a cafe, this town is a stunning spot to call home.

Goderich Website


Which small town would you love to move to?



Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best places to live in ontarioontario small townsbest places to live in canada
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

