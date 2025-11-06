Locals say these 5 cozy Ontario towns are the 'best' spots to live in Canada
Which town would you love to move to?
Canada is filled with stunning places to call home, and several Ontario small towns have earned a spot among the nation's favourites. With their slower pace, friendly atmosphere, and postcard-worthy scenery, these communities offer the perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle.
We asked our Facebook readers to share which small towns across Canada they think are the best to live in — and a handful of charming Ontario destinations came up.
From quaint lakeside communities to storybook historic towns, here are five cozy Ontario small towns that readers say rank among the top places to live in Canada.
Paris
If cobblestone streets, riverside views, and cozy cafes sound like your dream setting, Paris might steal your heart. Known as the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," this charming town feels straight out of a storybook, with heritage buildings, scenic trails, and warm small-town vibes that make every day feel peaceful.
Elora
Called "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora is a fairytale come to life. Its stone buildings, cozy cafes, and boutique shops give it an old-world charm, while the nearby gorge and quarry add a touch of natural magic. The streets are dotted with quaint limestone shops and eateries that are straight out of a European village.
Picton
Tucked in Prince Edward County, Picton is all about serenity and scenic beauty. With quaint streets, charming wineries, and nearby Sandbanks Provincial Park's sandy beaches, it's an idyllic spot for those who love cozy cafes, local markets, and the feeling of being surrounded by nature and charm.
Port Hope
Just an hour from Toronto, Port Hope is a picture-perfect escape with one of Ontario's best-preserved heritage main streets. You'll find inviting shops, local eats, and a strong sense of community, whether you're wandering the beach in summer or strolling under twinkling lights downtown in winter.
Goderich
Perched on the shores of Lake Huron, Goderich lives up to its title as "Canada's prettiest town." With its sparkling beaches, scenic trails, and charming downtown, it's the ultimate cozy lakeside community. Whether you're watching a sunset from the pier or relaxing at a cafe, this town is a stunning spot to call home.
