This small town in Alberta feels like Switzerland with its cozy streets and mountain views
Step into this postcard-worthy village. ✨
Every year, this little town turns into a postcard-worthy winter wonderland. With quaint streets wrapped in twinkling lights and jaw-dropping mountain views in every direction, it's hard to imagine a better place to soak up the snowy season.
That magic helped Banff earn a spot at the top of U.S. News' ranking of the best places to visit in Canada in 2026. The list weighed everything from hotel options and user votes to entertainment, with Banff standing out for its easy access to breathtaking nature and seemingly endless things to do.
According to the ranking, released on December 15, 2025, "Visitors can spend their days skiing or hiking in Banff National Park (one of Canada's most beautiful national parks and home of glacier-fed Moraine Lake and Lake Louise) and canoeing down the Bow River before retiring to one of the area's opulent hotels for some spa therapy."
Banff isn't exactly a hidden gem — but there's a reason it's famous and keeps pulling people back year after year.
Set inside the jaw-dropping Banff National Park and just an hour and a half from Calgary, the town feels less like Canada and more like a cozy ski village straight out of the Swiss Alps once winter rolls in.
Its charming streets are lined with boutiques and cute local shops, glowing under twinkling lights and framed by jagged mountain peaks in every direction. The whole place feels warm and inviting, made for slow strolls, window shopping, and pretending you're in a Hallmark movie.
A winter trip to Banff can be as adventurous or as laid-back as you want it to be. Right in town, you'll find festive events and holiday markets, Christmassy decor at every turn, and even a hot chocolate trail you can follow through the streets for a very sweet way to explore.
While the holiday season brings plenty of festive cheer, Banff's iconic SnowDays Festival takes over from January 16 to February 8, 2026. During that time, downtown Banff becomes an open-air gallery, with jaw-dropping snow carvings popping up throughout the streets.
Just 30 minutes away at Lake Louise, the Ice Magic event runs from February 5 to 8, 2026 — and somehow manages to be even more dazzling. Visitors can wander among shimmering ice sculptures that transform the area into a real-life frozen fairytale. It's a sight to behold and absolutely worth planning a winter trip around.
There's no shortage of wintry things to do in the area, whether you're skiing at one of the three nearby resorts, gliding through a snow-covered forest on a sleigh ride, or skating across a frozen lake with towering mountain peaks all around you.
However you choose to spend your time, there's no shortage of ways to fully embrace the season.
In other words: winter magic is waiting.
