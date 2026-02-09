CSIS is hiring for these jobs and you can get paid up to $120,000 a year to be nosy

You'll help investigate threats to national security. 🔍

government of canada sign with canadian flag logo at building in alberta

Government of Canada sign.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring for positions in cities across the country.

These high-paying jobs offer up to $120,000 a year, and you get to be nosy.

So, if you're looking for work, here's what you need to know.

The federal intelligence agency is staffing Human Intelligence Officer positions at various regional offices in Canada.

That includes offices in St. John's, Halifax, Fredericton, Quebec City, Montreal, Gatineau, Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Human Intelligence Officers conduct intelligence collection and are responsible for investigating threats to national security, managing challenging and complex situations, and finding opportunities to disrupt threats.

These officers have access to highly classified information and are part of "sensitive intelligence operations."

So, before you start working, you must successfully complete training in Ottawa. It's a pass/fail course, and you only get one opportunity to participate in training.

The salary for Human Intelligence Officers is $87,459 to $120,917 a year. But the maximum pay during the developmental program is $106,386.

These CSIS jobs are open to Canadian citizens only.

You must have a bachelor's degree, along with work experience in conducting complex assessments, handling difficult situations, and being part of a team.

Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the government of Canada's intelligence priorities regarding the security of Canada is required.

You must also have an understanding of national and international current events and how they relate to the CSIS mandate.

A valid Canadian driver's license is required. That's a G license in Ontario or a Class 5 license in the rest of Canada.

You must be able to work flexible hours, be out of the office and unreachable, and travel as needed.

Also, you must be willing to relocate within Canada during your career. That's because CSIS could transfer employees anywhere within the organization to meet needs.

If you want to apply, the closing date for the Human Intelligence Officer job posting is February 17, 2026.

Human Intelligence Officer

Salary: $87,459 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply for this job.

You must have a bachelor's degree and work experience in conducting complex assessments, handling difficult situations, and being part of a team.

Knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities, and national and international current events is required.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

