CSIS is hiring for these IT analyst jobs that pay over $100,000 a year
Even upcoming and recent grads can apply.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring for IT jobs in B.C. and Ontario.
You can make over $100,000 a year with these high-paying jobs.
Canada's national intelligence agency has open positions that even upcoming and recent graduates can apply for.
These CSIS jobs are available in a lot of IT specialties, including:
- IT/Cyber Security
- IT Service Management and Support
- IT End User Systems
- Server, Storage, Backup and Cloud Infrastructure (Platforms)
- Network Technology and Security
- IT Application Support/System Administration
- Communication Technology
- Mechanical and Electrical Engineering
- Business Intelligence
The salary for these IT Analyst jobs ranges from $87,459 to $106,386 a year.
Only Canadian citizens can apply.
You need to have graduated from a two-year post-secondary program in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science, or a relevant specialty.
If you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you must have two years of relevant experience.
But if you have an undergraduate degree, you only need one year of relevant experience.
Some of these positions will require you to work a flexible schedule beyond regular work hours.
Also, you could have to work a rotational shift within a 24/7 work environment.
You must be able to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance.
That process includes a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.
The closing date for these CSIS jobs is January 9, 2026.
