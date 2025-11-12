CSIS is hiring analysts and you can make up to $120,000 if you know foreign languages
The ability to use computers and social media apps is required. 💻
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring people who know foreign languages.
With these high-paying jobs, the salary is up to $120,000 a year.
CSIS is looking to staff Foreign Language Communications Analyst positions in regional offices across Canada.
As a Foreign Language Communications Analyst, you'll read or listen to foreign language material, determine its relevance and importance, produce translations, and draft reports to generate leads for investigations.
The salary for these CSIS jobs is between $99,392 and $120,917 a year.
You must be a Canadian citizen and have an undergraduate degree if you want to get hired.
Also, you need to know English or French and be proficient in at least one of these languages:
- Arabic
- Cantonese
- Dari
- Hindi
- Mandarin
- Pashtu
- Punjabi
- Russian
- Spanish
- Urdu
Two years of experience in report writing, research, and analysis are required
Research and analysis experience involves researching with various databases and analyzing information to make recommendations.
You also need experience in:
- working in a team environment
- using social media
- using computer applications, tools, and communications
- operating computer systems
Experience in interpretation or translation is considered an asset.
The closing date for this job is January 7, 2026.
