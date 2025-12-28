You can celebrate New Year's Eve in 'France' — just 90 minutes from Canada
You'll have to pay in euros, get an electrical adapter, and pack your passport! 🇫🇷
If you've ever dreamed of celebrating New Year's Eve in France —complete with champagne, French cuisine, and European charm — you don't need to cross the Atlantic to make it happen.
Just 90 minutes from Canada, Saint-Pierre and Miquelon offer exactly that, with an irresistible bonus: these tiny French islands ring in the new year 30 minutes before most of the continent.
Despite being only 25 kilometres from Newfoundland, this French archipelago feels worlds apart from Canada. The geography may echo the rugged Atlantic coastline, but the atmosphere is entirely European.
And, thanks to a time zone quirk, residents here pop champagne bottles a full 30 minutes before almost anyone else in North America.
The moment you step off the ferry in Saint-Pierre, you'll feel like you've been transported to France itself. Colourful European-style houses line the narrow streets, French becomes the dominant language, and bakeries display rows of fresh croissants that could easily belong in a Parisian neighbourhood.
What's more, locals pay in euros, cars have European license plates, and even the electrical outlets require an adapter. You'll need a passport to visit, too, because, technically, you're in France. Plus, your Canadian cell phone will rack up international charges.
Shops also close for their traditional midday break between noon and 2 p.m., and many don't open at all on Sundays — just like in some parts of France.
But what makes these islands truly unique isn't just their French character — it's their distinction as one of North America's first New Year's celebration spots.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon sit 30 minutes ahead of Newfoundland time, even though you actually travel west by ferry to reach the islands from Fortune, Newfoundland.
It's one of the few places in the world where heading west means moving your clock forward. When it's 11:30 p.m. on December 31st in St. John's, the French tricolour is already flying over midnight celebrations in Saint-Pierre.
Being 30 minutes ahead might not sound like much, but on New Year's Eve, it transforms these tiny islands into North America's early birds. They've already toasted to new beginnings while Newfoundland counts down, Halifax waits another hour, and the rest of Canada is even further behind — a fitting privilege for France's last foothold in North America.
These are the last remaining French territories in North America, with a fascinating history of changing hands between Britain and France before France reclaimed them for good in 1816.
Today, about 6,000 people call the islands home, most living in the lively town of Saint-Pierre.
For history enthusiasts, the Heritage Museum tells stories from early Basque fishermen to the Prohibition era, when Saint-Pierre became a smuggling hub in the 1920s. Even Al Capone supposedly frequented Hotel Robert, which still operates today.
Just offshore, Île aux Marins stands as a haunting ghost town of stone houses and an old chapel — once a thriving fishing village, now abandoned to time.
Beyond the New Year's distinction and French culture, the islands offer incredible natural beauty. Summer brings humpback and minke whales to the surrounding waters, while puffins and gannets nest along the dramatic cliffs.
The larger island of Miquelon, wilder and more remote, provides vast landscapes perfect for hiking.
Getting to this early New Year's destination is relatively easy. The ferry from Fortune, Newfoundland, runs every couple of days during the winter months and takes just 90 minutes.
There are also flights from St. John's, Halifax, and Montreal for those wanting to experience one of North America's earliest midnight toasts.
Whether you're counting down to midnight before most of the continent, wandering through charming French streets, or savouring a buttery croissant by the sea, Saint-Pierre and Miquelon offers something you won't find anywhere else in North America.
