Costco is hiring for jobs that pay $20 to $25 an hour and some don't require any experience
Positions are available at a new unique warehouse that's opening in Canada soon.
Costco is hiring for jobs at stores in Canada, including positions at a new warehouse that's opening soon.
The starting pay for some positions is between $20 and $25 an hour, but the average wage is actually more than $29 an hour!
You don't need a college diploma or university degree, and a lot of jobs don't require any work experience.
So, if you're looking for work, here's what you need to know.
Costco Canada is always accepting applications for positions at warehouses across the country.
Warehouse jobs include baker, cake decorator, cashier assistant, delivery driver, food service assistant, gas station attendant, loss prevention clerk, maintenance assistant, meat cutter, order picker, payroll clerk, stocker, and more.
Also, the retailer is hiring at a new warehouse that's opening in March.
You can submit a general application for any position or an application for a specific job at the Winnipeg Business Centre, which will be located at 1315 St. James Street.
The current jobs at this new Winnipeg Business Centre are cashier assistant, delivery driver, maintenance assistant, marketing road representative, member service assistant, order picker and stocker.
Cashier assistants, maintenance assistants, member service assistants, order pickers and stockers make $20 an hour.
Marketing road representatives make $21 an hour, while delivery drivers make $25 an hour.
With the cashier assistant, maintenance assistant, member service assistant and stocker jobs, you don't need any previous work experience. A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required.
Other positions at Costco Business Centres and regular warehouses have more requirements.
For the delivery driver job, you need a driver's license with an air brake endorsement, a level one Costco food safety certification, safe driving skills, knowledge of traffic laws, and the ability to read maps.
The member service assistant position requires a valid driver's license and a vehicle.
If you want to work as an order picker, you need a level one Costco food safety certification and math skills. Experience with stocking and computer skills is preferred.
For the marketing road representative job, you need a valid driver’s license, a reliable vehicle with appropriate business insurance, and proficiency with Google, Microsoft and PC applications, AS400, CRM and IBM Sterling.
A few years ago, a Costco executive said that the average wage for store employees in Canada is more than $29 an hour.
That exec also revealed a cashier who has worked full-time at Costco for six years makes over $70,000 a year.
There are more benefits and job perks for Costco employees, including a free membership. The cost of a membership is $65 for Gold Star and $130 for Executive, so you can save that money each year!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.