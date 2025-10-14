Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Costco is giving out gift cards this month and you can get up to $100 off purchases

These gift cards can be used in-store and online.

exterior of costco store entrance and exit

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco is giving out gift cards with a few membership deals this month.

With these gift cards, you can get up to $100 off purchases!

You're eligible to get the deals whether you have a Costco membership, have an expired membership or have never been a member.

Also, these offers are available online and at Costco Canada warehouse locations.

If you take advantage of the Become a Member offer and then the Refer a Friend offer, you can get gift cards that are up to $100.

So, here's what you need to know about both of these deals.

Become a Member

Costco has a membership offer that rewards you for becoming a member.

If you sign up for an Executive membership, you will receive a $40 digital Costco Shop Card.

If you sign up for a Gold Star membership, you will receive a $20 digital Costco Shop Card.

This offer is only available online.

When you're paying for your membership at Costco.ca, you have to enter the promo code — GOOGLEEX for Executive and GOOGLEGS for Gold Star — at checkout.

Then, you'll get an email from Costco with your membership number.

You have to go to the Membership Counter at any Costco location in Canada and show that email to the Membership Clerk to pick up your membership card.

Within two to four business days, you'll receive an email with your digital Costco Shop Card.

This offer expires on October 26.

It's available to new members or anyone whose membership has been expired for 18 months or more.

Refer a Friend

Costco has this Refer a Friend promo that gets you and someone you know money off purchases.

When you refer someone to become a Costco member, you'll each get a $50 online voucher with an Executive membership sign-up or $25 online voucher with a Gold Star membership sign-up.

Plus, you both also get a $10 Costco Shop Card!

That means you can get $60 or $35 off a Costco purchase if you take advantage of this offer.

You have to bring a friend, family member or someone else you know to at Costco Membership Counter at any location in Canada.

Then, when they're signing up, you have to show the Refer a Friend site to the Membership Clerk.

With an Executive sign-up, the $50 voucher must be used in a single transaction on Costco.ca that is greater the $200 before taxes, applicable fees and shipping.

With a Gold Star sign-up, the $25 voucher must be used in a single transaction on Costco.ca that is greater the $125 before taxes, applicable fees and shipping.

You can only use the Costco Shop Card at Costco warehouse locations in Canada.

The Costco Shop Card offer is only available until October 26.

But the online voucher offer is available until December 21. Then, you can use the online voucher code until January 18.

The person you refer must be a new member or have a membership that has been expired for 18 months or more.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

