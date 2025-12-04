Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

IKEA's winter sale has discounts up to 50% off and these are some of the cheapest products

So many items cost less than $15.

blue and yellow exterior of ikea store in canada

IKEA store in Canada.

Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

IKEA is having a winter sale in Canada that offers up to 50% off.

Hundreds of products are discounted now, including some that cost less than $15.

You can shop the winter sale at IKEA Canada stores and online until Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

But some products, including seasonal items, might not be available for delivery when shopping online.

There are deals on sofas, desks, tables, chairs, beds, rugs, lighting, kitchen items, bathroom products, home decor, holiday items, and more.

If you want the biggest discounts, these are some of the products you can get for 50% off with IKEA's winter sale:

  • KUGGIS storage lid — save $1, now $1 ($2)
  • PRAKTSALVIA cushion cover — save $2, now $1.99 ($3.99)
  • VINTERFINT Santa Claus decoration — save $2, now $1.99 ($3.99)
  • SKÅDIS storage basket, set of three — save $5, now $5 ($10)
  • IVAR shelf — save $10, now $10 ($20)
  • LIVELYCKE tray table — save $20, now $19.99 ($39.99)
  • SELSVIKEN door — save $20, now $20 ($40)
  • GLASSVIK glass door — save $20, now $20 ($40)
  • LAGKAPTEN tabletop — save $20, now $20 ($40)
  • GRANVÅG hanging wall mirror — save $30, now $29.99 ($59.99)
  • NYHAMN cover for sleeper sofa — save $50, now $50 ($100)
  • HAUGA TV bench — save $100, now $99 ($199)
  • KIVIK chaise — save $600, now $600 ($1,200)

So many products are available for under $15, including:

  • VINTERFINT winter fir scented candle in glass — save $0.20, now $0.79 ($0.99)
  • KUGGIS box, — save $1.50, now $2.49 ($3.99)
  • VINTERFINT gingerbread cookies scented candle in metal cup, 30 pack — save $1, now $2.99 ($3.99)
  • ENERYDA brass coloured knobs, two pack — save $2, now $3.99 ($5.99)
  • GRADVIS glass vase — save $1, now $3.99 ($4.99)
  • VINTERFINT paper bags, 12 pack — save $1.20, now $4.79 ($5.99)
  • VINTERFINT gift wrap roll — save $1.20, now $4.79 ($5.99)
  • VINTERFINT unscented pillar candle, snowman — save $1.50, now $5.49 ($6.99)
  • FEJKA artificial potted plant, hanging ivy — save $3, now $5.99 ($8.99)
  • SNÖRPA pedal bin — save $7, now $7.99 ($14.99)
  • BOLLÖSUND drawer organizers, set of four — save $2, now $7.99 ($9.99)
  • BYMOTT curtains — save $5, now $9.99 ($14.99)
  • PIPRANKA cushion cover — save $3, now $9.99 ($12.99)
  • DRAGAN four-piece bamboo bathroom set — save $7, now $9.99 ($16.99)
  • FÄRGEK decorative mirror, four pack — save $3, now $9.99 ($12.99)
  • ENRUM lantern — save $3, now $9.99 ($12.99)
  • VINDFLÄKT vase — save $15, now $9.99 ($24.99)
  • GRANVÅG wall hanging mirror — save $17, now $9.99 ($26.99)
  • VINTERFINT artificial wreath, eucalyptus — save $3, now $11.99 ($14.99)
  • STUK clothes cover, set of three — save $3, now $12.99 ($15.99)
  • VINTERFINT gold-coloured bauble tree ornaments, 20 pack — save $4, now $12.99 ($16.99)
  • STOCKARYD wood treatment oil for indoor use, 500 millilitres — save $2, now $14.99 ($16.99)
  • DRAGAN bamboo box, set of three — save $13, now $14.99 ($27.99)
  • DIGNITET curtain wire — save $5, now $14.99 ($19.99)
  • FJÄLLSTARR bath sheet — save $7, now $14.99 ($21.99)
  • DYTÅG cushion cover — save $5, now $14.99 ($19.99)

IKEA said that discounts are only available while supplies of these items last.

Also, product selection may vary by store and online.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

