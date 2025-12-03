Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 2 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

We have Maxmillions winners!

person holding lotto max tickets from olg

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for December 2.

A $65 million jackpot and eight Maxmillions worth $1 million each are up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, where the winning Maxmillions tickets were sold, and more!

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 2?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 2 are 7, 8, 16, 21, 33, 34 and 37, with 20 as the bonus number.

The Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 2, 5, 20, 21, 30, 37 and 42
  • 2, 9, 17, 31, 32, 39 and 45
  • 2, 19, 24, 29, 31, 35 and 43
  • 7, 18, 28, 30, 35, 40 and 45
  • 8, 15, 23, 27, 29, 32 and 41
  • 10, 16, 30, 32, 42, 49 and 50
  • 11, 15, 16, 20, 33, 45 and 46
  • 12, 19, 25, 26, 29, 37 and 39

There is no winner of the $65 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw.

When it comes to Maxmillions, two have been won, but one of those prizes is split between three tickets, which means each winner will get $333,333.40!

The four winning Maxmillions tickets were sold in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on December 5 will offer a $70 million jackpot and 10 Maxmillions prizes.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 28?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 28 were 1, 7, 12, 16, 28, 47 and 50. Then, the bonus number was 45.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:

  • 1, 2, 13, 20, 25, 35 and 39
  • 1, 5, 9, 38, 40, 45 and 47
  • 4, 8, 10, 25, 36, 47 and 49
  • 9, 24, 28, 29, 35, 41 and 44
  • 10, 19, 23, 28, 30, 42 and 44
  • 15, 24, 25, 30, 31, 35 and 39

Nobody won the $60 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

There were no winners of the Maxmillions prizes either.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

