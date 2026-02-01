This quaint little town with cozy cafes and turquoise water is the 'best' day trip from Toronto
Start your car!
If you're craving a little escape from the city, you might want to plan a trip to this charming small town near Toronto. With turquoise waters, quaint shops, and storybook vibes, it's a locally-loved gem just a road trip from the city.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share the best day trips from Toronto, and this charming town came up in the comments.
Thornbury is a picturesque village located on the shimmering shores of Georgian Bay. It's just over 2 hours from Toronto, making it an idyllic spot for a day trip or weekend escape.
You can spend some time wandering along the quaint streets, where you'll find endless boutique stores with unique and locally made items, a range of restaurants, and small-town charm.
The region is famous for its apple harvest, so it's worth popping into local cideries like Thornbury Craft Cider & Beer.
You can also enjoy cozy cafes and bakeries filled with treats, such as the Thornbury Bakery Cafe and the Cranky Bear Cafe.
If you're visiting during the summer, you can watch the beautiful sunsets from the scenic pier.
For a refreshing break, you can swim in the clear waters of Georgian Bay at Little River Park or venture just beyond town to Christie Beach Conservation Area for more lakeside views.
Other attractions to see in Thornbury include its seasonal Farmers' Market and its Apple Pie Trail.
For outdoor enthusiasts, the Georgian Trail and the historic wooden trestle bridge are beautiful spots for leisurely walks or bike rides. You can also check out the village's galleries and boutique shops, which offer plenty to explore, making it easy to spend a whole day soaking in the charm.
With its quaint streets and natural beauty, Thornbury is a great spot for a day trip or weekend escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.