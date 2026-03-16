I'm a Brit living in Canada — here are 7 things Toronto does better than London
Lake Ontario > River Thames?
Iconic skylines, multicultural communities and incredible food scenes — despite being separated by the Atlantic Ocean, London and Toronto have a lot in common.
So when I moved to Canada's biggest city two months ago, it felt both familiar and completely different at the same time.
There's the same buzz of a global city, but with beautiful beaches just steps away. There’s the rush hour commute, but it costs a fraction of the price. I soon realized there are a handful of things Toronto does that make it that little bit easier to live in.
Don't get me wrong — London will always have a special place in my heart, and there are plenty of things the UK capital still wins at. But as a Brit who's swapped the River Thames for the shores of Lake Ontario, here are eight things Toronto genuinely does better.
Toronto transit is way more affordable
London undeniably has an excellent public transport system. With 11 Tube lines, six Overground routes, plus buses, trains and even river boats, there are countless ways to get around England's capital.
But, believe it or not, the TTC does a few things better. Namely, it's much more affordable. $3.30 for two hours travel is a bargain compared to the £3.80 ($7) I used to spend on my half-hour commute.
Plus, being able to add a PRESTO card to my Apple Wallet is so convenient. Oyster cards, please catch up.
Torontonians are genuinely so much nicer
This one goes without saying. Londoners have a reputation for being unfriendly, and Canadians have a reputation for being super nice. You do the math.
Unlike in the UK capital, I now rarely find myself being shoved aside by strangers or served by a barista communicating in single syllables. I, for one, can confirm that the Canadian friendliness stereotype is 100% true.
That extends to customer service, too. I once tried to return a broken Brita filter despite having discarded the packaging and receipt, expecting the cashier to laugh me out of the store. To my surprise, I was quickly given a replacement with no questions asked.
In the UK, I'm not sure I would've been given the same benefit of the doubt.
Toronto's sports scene is much easier to be part of
Supporting the Blue Jays at a baseball match.
This is an area where Toronto wins hands down.
London might be home to some of the best soccer clubs in the world, and there's the Allianz Stadium, London Stadium, Wembley and countless other venues for international sports fans. But when it comes to accessibility, Toronto comes out on top.
Between ice hockey, baseball and basketball, there's always a game to go to (or watch from the comfort of a sports bar), and tickets are much easier to get hold of here. I've bought cheap last-minute seats just hours before a Raptors game — which is something you'd be hard-pressed to achieve in London.
Plus, in Toronto, I know who I'm supporting: the Maple Leafs, the Marlies, the Raptors and the Blue Jays. And I know my neighbour is probably behind them too.
In London, there are Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and numerous other soccer teams in the city. Depending on who you support, you might make a lifelong enemy of your colleague, your landlord or your Uber driver.
Thrift stores are on another level
One thing about me: I love a thrift store. There's nothing quite like discovering an unappreciated gem — whether it's a piece of clothing, furniture or a book I’ve had my eye on — for just a couple of bucks.
The thing with London thrift stores, though, is that they're usually pokey places with just a few racks of clothing. One day, you might find something amazing, the next, it's mostly items that haven't quite come back into fashion yet.
In Toronto, however, the Value Villages, Salvation Armies and even the independent, trendy thrift stores are huge — with rows and rows full of hidden gems that I can browse for hours.
The waterfront just hits different
One of my favourite things about living in Toronto is being able to access the lake. I love running along the boardwalk at Woodbine Beach or taking a stroll around the Harbourfront.
Sure, London has the River Thames, but have you seen the colour of that water? Unlike Lake Ontario, it's certainly not somewhere I'm interested in swimming in, kayaking on or generally getting too close to.
It's easy to escape to nature
Walking along one of Lake Ontario's beaches.
London has plenty of green spaces to enjoy — Hampstead Heath, Richmond Park and Greenwich Park are just three of my favourites.
But leave London, and you'll be driving for a while before you reach anything that feels like true wilderness.
In Toronto, however, Scarborough Bluffs and Rouge National Urban Park are practically on the doorstep.
Sorry, Surrey, but the GTA just does it better.
Life in Toronto moves at a better pace
Life in Toronto is less intense compared to London.
London is enormous, overwhelming, and everyone moves at a million miles an hour. I love that city, but it's the definition of the rat race.
I'm not naive enough to think Toronto doesn't have some of that vibe about it, but it's far less intense.
Toronto still feels like a global city, where its residents work hard and play hard, too, but it has more breathing room than London.
Neighbourhoods like the Beaches, Trinity Bellwoods, and the waterfront area as a whole are calmer, leafier, and more relaxed than the relentless energy of downtown.
London is too full-on to be a place I ever saw myself settling down. But Toronto? We'll have to wait and see…
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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