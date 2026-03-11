I'm a newcomer to Toronto and this is what locals get wrong about the TTC
Here's why Torontonians don't know how good they have it. 👇
Delayed trains, missed connections and sweaty rush-hour commutes — I've had my fair share of public transport woes.
I’m from London, in the UK, home to one of the best public transport systems in the world. With 11 Tube lines, six overground lines, plus buses, trains and even a river boat — there are endless ways to get around England’s capital.
So when I moved to Toronto, I assumed adjusting to a city with just a handful of subway lines would feel like a downgrade.
Sure, I miss how quickly you can get from A to B in London, but after spending the past two months navigating Toronto's transit system, I've realized there are actually quite a few things the TTC does better.
Here are all the things I think Torontonians are taking for granted about their city's public transport.
TTC fares are actually kind of cheap
The TTC charges $3.30 for two hours of travel.
Ask any Londoner what their biggest gripe with the city's transport is, and they'll probably say the prices.
Fares have been rising steadily for years to the point that, by the time I left, my half-hour commute was setting me back £3.80 each way (roughly $7).
In contrast, $3.30 for two hours travel is a complete steal.
Plus, London Tube fares were increased by almost 6% earlier this month. The TTC, meanwhile, has kept fares frozen at 2023 prices.
People are way more polite
Londoners have a reputation for being unfriendly. While I don’t tend to agree with the sweeping generalization, when it comes to public transport, this one is true.
I've lost count of how many times I’ve been shoved out of the way on the escalators or watched people barge onto a carriage before anyone has had a chance to step off.
But I'm yet to experience such disregard for others on the TTC.
TTC drivers are surprisingly considerate
I witnessed something truly shocking the other day. A person had missed a Toronto bus by a few seconds, the doors closing just as they approached.... and then the driver reopened them.
Never have I seen this happen in London. In fact, if you run for the bus in England's capital, there's a good chance the driver will close the doors faster just to spite you.
You don't have to tap out
Far too many times I've been caught at the exit of a London Tube station, fumbling to find my Oyster card to let myself out as angry commuters stream past me (remember those shoves I was talking about?)
Now I live in Toronto, and this is no longer a problem.
Being able to breeze out of a subway station without shuffling through a queue of people tapping out is a luxury only Londoners can appreciate.
It's partly thanks to the two-hour travel window, which doesn't exist in London’s transport system.
Oh, and while we're at it, please can we make Oyster cards compatible with Apple Wallets? Having my PRESTO Card on my phone is so much more convenient.
You can hop off and on
Another huge perk of the two-hour travel window is the ability to hop from subway to streetcar to bus with no extra charge.
It could never be London. If you want to hop on a bus after forking out £3 ($5) for a 10-minute Tube journey, that's going to cost you an extra £1.75 ($3).
So yes, the TTC might be a bit more limited than the transport system I'm used to, and it might be occasionally unreliable and a little rough around the edges in some places.
BUT I’ve probably already saved hundreds of dollars using it compared to its London counterpart. So I’m not complaining just yet.
