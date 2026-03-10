CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $120,000 a year
Some positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma.
There are jobs available with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in Ontario right now.
You can make close to or even more than $100,000 a year if you get hired.
Plus, some of the jobs don't require a university degree or a college diploma.
There are positions in logistics, technical stores, information management, real property, and project management.
Only Canadian citizens are allowed to apply for these CSIS jobs.
To get hired with the federal agency, you must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance. The process includes a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.
Also, the majority of work must be done in an office and can't be done at home, so you need to be able to work in person rather than remotely.
If you want to work with CSIS, here's what you need to know about the jobs that are open in Ontario.
Information Management Administrator
Salary: $52,392 to $63,716
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and two years of relevant experience or a college diploma and one year of relevant experience.
That experiece must be in:
- performing general administrative duties
- conducting data services, such as quality assurance and data integrity
- providing client service, including responding to queries and providing information about policies and procedures
- using a variety of software, including word processing, email, database and spreadsheet applications
Also, you could be required to lift heavy items like boxes of files and equipment that weigh approximately 20 pounds.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 27, 2026.
Project Support Officer
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree, a college diploma or a combination of education, training, and experience.
The undergraduate degree and college diploma must be in a field related to the position.
Also, you must have experience in:
- project coordination, including scheduling tasks, monitoring progress, and making informed recommendations to ensure deadlines are met
- conducting research and creating, maintaining, and updating project documentation (such as reports, meeting minutes, and status updates) to ensure accurate and timely information dissemination, informed decision-making, and seamless project tracking and evaluation
- maintaining financial budgets, forecasts, and expenditures
- participating in business improvement projects/initiatives or business transformation initiatives to support organizational change management efforts
- building, maintaining, and nurturing effective relationships with partners, stakeholders and cross-functional teams, and fostering collaboration to achieve shared objectives
The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 26, 2026.
Project Officer
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma and six years of experience or an undergraduate degree and five years of experience.
The undergraduate degree and college diploma must be in a field of study relevant to the position, such as architecture, engineering, project management, or interior design.
Also, you need experience in:
- overall program planning and progress monitoring over its lifecycle
- coordinating projects and their interdependencies
- managing and utilizing resources across projects that include a diverse array of professional consultants, technical specialists, and policy centre and management resources
- maintaining financial budgets and forecasts
- negotiation and administration of contracts related to Real Property
- building and maintaining effective partnerships
- working collaboratively with internal and external partners and stakeholders
Portfolio and program management experience for Real Property planning, construction and/or infrastructure initiatives is required as well. But only experience related to projects for commercial, institutional, or office use will be considered.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 5, 2026.
Clerk, Technical Store
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and eight years of experience, a college diploma and four years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.
That experience must be in:
- inventory control while planning and organizing received goods
- purchasing as well as maintaining a budget according to policy and procedures
- working in a client service delivery environment
You need to maintain a valid and permanent full Canadian driver's license, which is defined as a Class G in Ontario and a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.
Also, you must be able to lift, carry, push and/or pull items weighing a minimum of 45 pounds and meet the physical demands of the position.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 27, 2026.
Officer, Logistics
Salary: $68,552 to $83,389
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and eight years of experience, a college diploma and four years of experience or an undergraduate degree and two years of experience.
That experience needs to be in:
- providing administrative support, including planning and coordinating multiple interrelated administrative activities
- using a variety of software, including word processing, email, database and spreadsheet applications
- providing client services
You need to maintain a valid and permanent full Canadian driver's license, which is defined as a Class G in Ontario and a Class 5 in the rest of Canada.
Also, you must be able to lift, carry, push and/or pull items that weigh a minimum of 45 pounds and meet the physical demands of the position.
The ability to use various hand tools and ladders is required for this job as well.
You must obtain a forklift certification and a Class 5-tonne driver's license, but training will be provided.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 27, 2026.
CSIS also has an open inventory that you can submit an application to until Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
It's used to staff positions in administration, communication, health and psychology, human resources, intelligence collection/analysis, languages, law and security, science and technology, real property, facilities management, and procurement.
The jobs could be in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland, and pay between $54,655 and $137,226 a year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.