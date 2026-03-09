One of Canada's 'most adorable' small towns is this lakeside gem 1 hour from Toronto

It has scenic beaches and historic streets.

You can discover one of Canada's "most adorable" small towns without going too far from the city. With quaint streets and scenic views, this lakeside gem is a beautiful spot to spend a day.

Nestled along the shores of Lake Ontario, this village is just an hour away from Toronto, and it's a convenient spot for a quick getaway.

Port Hope is a charming community that was named among Canada's "most adorable" small towns by Culture Trip.

"As it boasts waterfront nature trails, a sandy beach, a historic downtown, quaint villages, and scenic country driving routes, any amount of time here is time well spent," Culture Trip says.

The downtown is lined with 19th-century architecture and quaint buildings and is home to the "best-preserved heritage main street" in the province, according to Northumberland Tourism.

You can stroll along the storybook streets, popping into cafes, bookshops and more.

One of the highlights of the area is its beaches. Port Hope boasts two sandy shorelines, East Beach and West Beach, where you can soak up some sun or take a dip in the shining waters.

There's plenty to see and do in Port Hope. You can catch a performance at the historic Capitol Theatre, explore the Ganaraska Forest for scenic trails and treetop adventures, or take a stroll along the picturesque Waterfront Trail.

You'll want to stop by Primitive Designs, reopening March 1, where you'll find unusual antiques and handcrafted items from around the world, as well as towering art sculptures.

Film enthusiasts can also take a self-guided tour of local filming locations around town.

From its preserved Victorian-era main street to its scenic beaches, it's easy to see why Port Hope is considered one of Canada's "most adorable" towns.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

