This mystical ribbon waterfall 1 hour from Toronto is almost as tall as Niagara Falls
It comes with a panoramic lookout.
You don't need to travel all the way to Niagara Falls to enjoy towering waterfall views. This hike near Toronto leads to a majestic waterfall and panoramic lookout that will take your breath away.
You can wander through stunning landscapes and past beautiful natural wonders at this conservation area, which offers a less-crowded experience than the iconic Niagara Falls.
Located in Dundas, this destination is just an hour away from Toronto, so you don't need to go far for a scenic outing.
Tew Falls is a stunning waterfall hidden along the Dundas Peak & Tew Falls Loop within the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. Dropping 41 metres over the escarpment, it's only a few metres shorter than Niagara Falls, and is an impressive sight to take in.
From the parking lot, it's only a short 5-minute walk to reach the falls, so you can enjoy this natural wonder without a lengthy trek.
Two lookout platforms just off the Bruce Trail offer incredible panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
From Tew Falls, you can continue to Dundas Peak, where you'll be treated to sweeping sights of quaint towns and a vibrant, tree-covered valley.
This hiking spot can get busy at certain times of the year, so be sure to book an online reservation if you're visiting on a long weekend between May and September or during the peak fall colours.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is also home to another cascade, Webster Falls, which features a whimsical stone bridge.
If you're looking for Niagara Falls-worthy views closer to home, this conservation area is a beautiful spot to explore.
Tew Falls
Price: $16.50 per vehicle and driver
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.