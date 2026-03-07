This mystical ribbon waterfall 1 hour from Toronto is almost as tall as Niagara Falls

It comes with a panoramic lookout.

A ribbon waterfall. Right: A person standing by a waterfall.

A waterfall near Toronto.

@itsfarahnotsarah | Instagram, @heyjinena | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to travel all the way to Niagara Falls to enjoy towering waterfall views. This hike near Toronto leads to a majestic waterfall and panoramic lookout that will take your breath away.

You can wander through stunning landscapes and past beautiful natural wonders at this conservation area, which offers a less-crowded experience than the iconic Niagara Falls.

Located in Dundas, this destination is just an hour away from Toronto, so you don't need to go far for a scenic outing.

Tew Falls is a stunning waterfall hidden along the Dundas Peak & Tew Falls Loop within the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. Dropping 41 metres over the escarpment, it's only a few metres shorter than Niagara Falls, and is an impressive sight to take in.

From the parking lot, it's only a short 5-minute walk to reach the falls, so you can enjoy this natural wonder without a lengthy trek.

Two lookout platforms just off the Bruce Trail offer incredible panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

From Tew Falls, you can continue to Dundas Peak, where you'll be treated to sweeping sights of quaint towns and a vibrant, tree-covered valley.

This hiking spot can get busy at certain times of the year, so be sure to book an online reservation if you're visiting on a long weekend between May and September or during the peak fall colours.

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is also home to another cascade, Webster Falls, which features a whimsical stone bridge.

If you're looking for Niagara Falls-worthy views closer to home, this conservation area is a beautiful spot to explore.

Tew Falls

Price: $16.50 per vehicle and driver

Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Tourism Hamilton website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
niagara falls tew falls dundas peak spencer gorge conservation area waterfalls near toronto
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

7 food products recalled at Costco recently due to E. coli, Salmonella, glass, and other issues

You can get refunds if you bought these items.

Air Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $44 an hour

You get travel perks without having to travel for work! ✈️

This Alberta spot is my go-to over Banff, as a local who isn't falling for the tourist traps

Avoid the crowds, go here!

Canadian teen who died in Australia was forced into the water by dingoes

The B.C. native was found dead on a beach in Australia, surrounded by a pack of dingoes.

If 'Love is Blind' did a Toronto season these are the 7 people you'd meet in the pods

Who wants a Canadian edition?🇨🇦

I tested out cheap Toronto date night activities so you don't have to (only 5 made the cut)

Romance doesn't have to be expensive.❤️💰

I've lived in the same Toronto neighbourhood for over a decade — but now it's disappearing

Condos are replacing culture.

Ontario Lotto Max winner scored a $55 million jackpot with a free ticket from a grocery store

His family thought it was a prank.

Grocery prices in Canada could rise as the Middle East conflict disrupts supply chains

Experts warn rising oil prices could soon make groceries more expensive for Canadians.

More than 20 US states are suing the Trump administration over its latest round of tariffs

It comes a day after a judge ordered refunds for those who paid the previous round of tariffs.