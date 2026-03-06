This Alberta spot is my go-to over Banff, as a local who isn't falling for the tourist traps

Avoid the crowds, go here!

This Alberta destination is a hidden gem that locals prefer over Banff.

As a local who has done her research (many weekend getaways from Calgary and cozy small towns explored), I'm confident in saying Banff can be overrated.

Have no fear, though – my favourite Alberta destination is not far from the city and offers all the charm, outdoor adventure, and beauty as the more popular spots.

If you're looking for a quick escape from Calgary that doens't break the bank (or include elbowing through swarms of tourists), look no further than Kananaskis.

If you're still only going to Banff, you're missing out

Everyone flocks to Banff National Park. It’s iconic, sure. But it's also packed.

Right next door is Kananaskis Country, and it somehow still feels wild, quiet and way less chaotic. The best part? It's only about an hour from Calgary.

I've been exploring this place for over a decade, and it still doesn't feel real. Think: stunning alpine lakes, jagged mountain ridges, wildflower meadows, and actual wildlife roaming around.

The hikes are next-level

If you want views that’ll make your Instagram cry, start with Tent Ridge. The horseshoe loop overlooks Spray Lakes, and every single turn somehow gets better than the last.

Rawson Lake is another must. The water is so emerald it looks fake. If you're feeling brave, scramble up Sarrail Ridge for insane views over the Upper Kananaskis Lakes.

Basically, if you’re hiking in Banff but haven’t tried Kananaskis, you’re seriously missing out.

It's not just about the hiking

Mountain bikers can hit the High Rockies Trail for long, scenic rides or head around Mount Shark for rugged terrain with big payoff views.

More into chill vibes? Paddle across glacier-fed lakes or take an icy cold plunge if you're feeling unhinged (in a good way).

Then winter hits, and the whole place turns into a snow globe. You can cross-country ski at Pocaterra, downhill ski at Nakiska Ski Area, hike to frozen Troll Falls (yes, they’re magical), snowshoe through alpine meadows, and skate with mountain views at Kananaskis Lodge.

The trail to Kings Creek in winter? Straight-up fairytale energy.

You can go full luxury or full wildernesses

What I love most is that you can choose your own adventure here.

If you want luxury, the newly opened Black Diamond Club at Kananaskis Mountain Lodge is next level. There's even an outdoor concierge who will plan your adventures for you.

If glamping is more your vibe, Skyridge Glamping has adult-only micro-cabins with mirrored glass fronts so you can stare at the mountains from bed. Sundance by Basecamp is perfect if you’re bringing kids and want cozy but rustic.

For an all-inclusive alpine escape, I’m obsessed with Mount Engadine Lodge in Spray Lakes Provincial Park. Cozy up next to a wood-burning fireplace, soak in unreal views and gain immediate access to the best trails.

Or just go full wilderness and book a front-country or backcountry campsite. Some are reservable, some are first-come, first-served.

Spa days, gold days, and cowboy energy

After hiking all day, nothing hits harder than the hydrotherapy circuit at the newly renovated Kananaskis Nordic Spa. It's all hot pools, forest-view saunas, and a cold plunge with a waterfall. Repeat the hydrotherapy cycle three times, and you'll feel reborn.

You can also play 36 holes at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course with an actual mountain backdrop (yes, it's as incredible as it sounds).

And if you want to fully lean into your cowboy era, book a horseback ride at Boundary Ranch. Riding through open meadows and ridgelines feels like you're in a movie.

So yeah, Banff is great... But if you want fewer crowds, more wildlife, and main-character mountain energy just outside Calgary — Kananaskis might be Alberta's best-kept not-quite-so-secret.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

