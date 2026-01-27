8 breathtaking places in Canada to travel to in 2026, according to a travel writer
Make 2026 one full of Canadian beauty!
Whether you're a fellow Canadian hoping to explore, or are somewhere else in the world on the lookout for 2026 travel inspo — our country has no shortage of beauty within its borders.
From popular destinations to more low-key spots where you can avoid the crowds, these places are where to go if you want to be left breathless this year by Canada's natural beauty.
Most of these places I've been lucky enough to explore myself (perks of being born on the East Coast and moving out West), but some are dreamy destinations that I've added to my own bucket list. As someone who spends a lot of time writing articles about dreamy places in Canada, my list just keeps getting bigger – but these are the spots that truly stand out for their unique beauty.
Here's to 2026 and exploring the beauty we have within Canada.
Vancouver Island
This spot is at the top of my list, because it's (so far) my favourite that I've ever been to in Canada. When I lived in B.C. I gave BC Ferries all my money so I could visit Vancouver Island as often as possible, and still I feel like there's so much more to explore.
Like many people, I fell in love with Tofino here. There's a reason why the little beach town with its lush rainforest and dramatic coastline is world famous.Tucked away 30 minutes down the road, you'll find the (slightly) sleepier town of Ucluelet, which is a great option for avoiding the crowds.
Head to the southwest coast and you'll find the breathtaking Mystic Beach (known for the waterfall that cascades into the ocean), and the rest of Juan de Fuca Provincial Park.
Then you have the bustling city of Victoria, which kind of reminds me of my hometown, Halifa,x but was (dare I say) better. From there you can also explore the scenic Gulf Islands, which are full of incredible local businesses, have their own stunning scenery, and make for top-tier weekend getaways.
Honourable mentions to the Vancouver Island destinations that still sit on my list:
- San Josef Bay in Cape Scott Provincial Park
- Strathcona Provincial Park
- Cathedral Grove
Prince Edward Island
I'm trying not to be too biased as a Maritimer, but I don't think anyone can argue that P.E.I deserves a place on this list. The sand here is soft and velvety, framed by the signature red cliffs of the island. Driving around, you'll pass idyllic farms — the perfect pitstop when there's a stand outside selling local goods — quaint small towns, picturesque lighthouses and endless views.
Summer in P.E.I is the quintessential East Coast experience.
Québec City
First up on my own list of bucket list destinations is Quebec City. You don't have to tell me how wild it is that I've never been here (it's not even that long of a road trip from me), I know. Somehow, I've never found myself in this little city, which is known to be a little slice of Europe in Canada.
I've daydreamed enough about wandering these cobblestone streets, though, after seeing it on countless rankings and lists, and reading many of my colleagues' articles that transport me there.
2026 might just be the year that I check this off the list.
Icefields Parkway
I've spent a lot of time researching Alberta travel spots, but I still think that this is the must-see spot. I was playing passenger princess when I drove through here, which meant I could spend the entire time looking out the window. Visiting feels like you've stepped into a painting, because it's hard to believe the mountainscapes are real.
I love the town of Banff and think there's beauty all around this region, but just driving along The Icefields Parkway (Highway 93) was maybe one of my favourite parts of my trip here.
But also — get out of the car, there's a whole lot of exploring to do here.
Whistler
I can't make this list without putting Whistler on it, because after living there for a year, I can say it's undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places you can visit. A bonus is that it's super easy to get to, since it's just an hour and a half away from Vancouver.
Whistler is a busy tourist spot, but it's for good reason. You've got mountain views, peaceful lakes and small-town vibes all alongside top-tier restaurants and fun bars. It's the perfect vacation destination, and if you don't really care for skiing, I recommend going in the summertime. You avoid the crowds (kinda), and it was actually one of my favourite times of the year there with hiking, swimming, and biking on deck.
If you want to really take the whole "beautiful destinations" thing to the next level, then drive about an hour away from Whistler to do the Joffre Lakes hike. You'll pass by three stunning lakes famous for their turquoise colour (the middle one has the brightest hue), wrapped in snow-capped peaks.
Also, plan your trip to avoid arriving on Friday and leaving on Sunday, unless you want to be stuck in the horrendous weekend traffic from the city.
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
If I didn't have family in Newfoundland, who knows if I would've ever made the journey there. It's not exactly easy (or cheap) to get to, but it is very, very worth it. While some of the other spots on this list (see above) are full of crowds and cater more to tourists, St. John's is refreshingly authentic.
The city is small but lively — with the famous George Street that's lined with pubs, rows of colourful houses called Jelly Bean Row, and loads of local flair. Possibly the best-kept secret here is how incredible the St. John's food scene is. There's an emphasis on local ingredients and innovation, with amazing chefs leading the charge. Restaurants like The Merchant Tavern and Rabble stand out here and won't disappoint foodie travellers.
My existing bucket list for this province is nearly too big to list out, but here are a few stand-outs that I'm desperate to visit:
- Gros Morne National Park
- Iceberg Alley
- Fogo Island
Churchill, Manitoba
Here's another bucket list one that I haven't made it to, but still need to recommend. This spot is known as the "Polar Bear Capital of the World," so if you can plan a trip here, it's a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. Also, this is one of the best spots to see the Aurora Borealis shine, so you can tick off a few bucket list experiences here in one trip.
Churchill is along the migration path of beluga whales and polar bears — which is how it got its name — and fall is the best time to go if you want to see the polar bears, so get planning!
Fundy National Park, New Brunswick
Fundy is one of those places that I always think, "This would be so crowded if it were in B.C.," when I go. A main perk of living in New Brunswick is that people who aren't from here rarely want to come here. It's not exactly convenient, travelling to Atlantic Canada, but it is beautiful beyond belief.
I have a love-hate relationship with the "Fundy Footpath" — a 4-day hiking trail going along the coast of this park – but it's how you'll see the best views. Trudging along this multi-day hike, I get to see the rolling mountains hugging the shoreline, covered with the lush green of the trees and broken up by remote sandy beaches.
My list of Canadian recommendations is never-ending (I didn't even touch on Nova Scoita yet!) and so is my bucket list — Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park, Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan, the Canadian Badlands... you get my point — but if you get to visit any of these spots in 2026, your year is sure to have some beauty in it.
