Conservatives are pushing a 'stand your ground' style law for home invasions

The law would protect people from being charged for acting in self-defence during a break-in.

Pierre Poilievre speaking in the House of Commons.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been calling for a 'stand your ground' law since last summer.

The Conservatives are pushing for changes to the Criminal Code they say would offer new protections to people who use force to defend themselves during a home invasion.

Ontario MP Sandra Cobena introduced a private member's bill today that would change the Criminal Code so that use of force against an illegal intruder is presumed to be justified.

She says this would keep people from being charged for acting in self-defence, forcing them to go through long and costly legal proceedings.

The proposal is something party leader Pierre Poilievre called for the Liberals to introduce back in the summer.

An overwhelming majority of grassroots supporters at the Conservative convention in January voted in favour of such a change.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser says while he hasn't seen the bill yet, Canadians already have the right to use reasonable force to defend themselves in the event of a home invasion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.

