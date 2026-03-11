Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario that pay up to $62 an hour or $193,000 a year
You don't need a university degree for some positions.
You can find a lot of Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA right now.
These positions pay up to $62 an hour or $193,000 a year!
Some of the jobs don't even require a university degree.
Metrolinx operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario, so you'll be working in departments related to those transit systems if you get hired.
These high-paying jobs Metrolix is hiring for now are in project coordination, auto body repair, track utility, engineering and other work areas.
Project Coordinator, Lakeshore West
Salary: $49.68 to $62.94 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 10 Bay Street, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma in civil engineering technology or architectural studies, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience that provides a thorough knowledge of the theories and practices of engineering/architecture.
At least five years of experience related to planning, design and constructing transit facilities, interpreting and applying contract plans and specifications, and coordinating contracted engineering projects is required.
You must have knowledge of civil engineering and architecture theories, principles and practices, and of project management (including cost control, scheduling, codes, standards, specifications, corporate procedures and applicable contract legislation).
Communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills are required.
You also must be proficient in the use of project management software and computer applications.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is needed for this job because of regular site visits.
The deadline is March 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Auto Body and Collision Damage Repairer
Salary: $41.23 to $47.03 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Streetsville Garage (Mississauga)
Who Should Apply: You must have an Ontario Secondary School Diploma.
A valid 310B Certification of Qualification with Red Seal endorsement as an Auto Body and Collision Damage Repairer is required. It's normally obtained through Grade 12 education and the successful completion of the apprenticeship program.
You need knowledge of heavy truck or bus maintenance and repair methods, with the ability to read and understand OEM specifications.
Also, you must have a valid Ontario Class G driver's license with the ability to obtain and maintain a C driver's license and Z endorsement.
If you get hired, you'll be required to obtain a forklift certificate and other job-related certifications.
Project Manager, Union+ Program Delivery
Salary: $91,421 to $124,253 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 10 Bay Street, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a degree or diploma in engineering, applied science, architecture or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
A Project Management Professional (PMP) designation is preferred.
You must have experience in project management, experience in capital project or program management and implementation (including construction engineering, construction processes, and value engineering) and experience in managing large, complex multi-year projects.
Knowledge of program management, planning, budgeting, prioritization, and risk and change management principles, methods and techniques.
Also, you need problem-solving, communication, presentation, leadership and management skills.
The deadline is March 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Track Utility Person
Salary: $30.64 to $37.63 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Willowbrook Yard (Etobicoke)
Who Should Apply: You must have a level of reading, writing, and learning skills normally attained through Grade 10 education.
A minimum of one year of experience in maintaining switch points, frogs, rails and protectors, basic operations such as spiking and tamping, and seasonal operations such as tieing, surfacing, construction and snow removal is required.
You need knowledge of Canadian Rail Operating Rules and relevant Health and Safety Regulations.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required for this job.
If you get hired, you must be able to obtain a GO Transit Equipment Operator's Permit and a First Aid Certification.
The deadline is March 14 at 11:59 p.m.
Manager, Project Delivery
Salary: $119,908 to $164,606 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 10 Bay Street, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a degree in engineering or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Strong project management skills to manage construction projects from start to completion; budget and risk management skills to plan and monitor departmental budgets.
Experience in construction projects, including direct collaboration with contractors, engineers, architects and other subject matter experts, is required.
Also, you need administration experience, including the ability to write memos and develop comprehensive business cases.
Problem-solving, communication, presentation, interpersonal and leadership skills are required for this job.
The deadline is March 17 at 11:59 p.m.
Project Coordinator, Northern Corridors (Barrie Line)
Salary: $49.68 to $62.94 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 111 Richmond Street West, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma or degree in civil engineering technology or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience that provides knowledge of engineering/architecture theories and practices.
A minimum of five years of experience related to the planning, design and construction of transit facilities, interpreting and applying contract plans and specifications, and coordinating contracted engineering projects is required.
You also need experience in:
- conducting regular site visits, documenting progress, identifying issues, and preparing clear, accurate site observation reports
- coordinating with contractors, consultants, inspectors, and internal stakeholders to track actions, deficiencies, and follow-ups
It's required that you have knowledge of:
- civil engineering and architecture theory, principles and practices
- project management (including cost control, scheduling, codes, standards, specifications, corporate procedures and contract legislation)
- Railway Rules and Regulations and Safety and Operating Procedures
You must be able to interpret construction drawings, specifications and schedules to support site observations and project reporting.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required for regular site visits.
You must have communication, interpersonal, analytical and negotiation skills.
The deadline is March 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Senior Manager, Engineering — Track
Salary: $137,197 to $193,789 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: 20 Bay Street, Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in engineering or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and railway experience.
A valid P.Eng. designation in the Province of Ontario is preferred.
You need experience in:
- designing, engineering and constructing railway, passenger, or heavy or light rail transit systems
- railway engineering management, including the management of large technical teams and railway operations
- track engineering, rehabilitation, inspections and maintenance programs
- the maintenance of heavy rail track and commuter rail systems, structures, and associated plant infrastructure
Also, you must have knowledge of:
- Industry Track Standards
- Employment Standards Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act
- rules and regulations established by Transport Canada, American Railway Engineering Maintenance of Way Association (AREMA), American Passenger Transportation Association (APTA), Ontario Provincial and Municipal standards
- various building codes, contracts, and safety and environmental legislation
- railway engineering best practices and procedures for track maintenance and rehabilitation
- business processes, regulatory requirements, and interdependencies within the agency as they relate to the track asset class and area of responsibility
A valid Ontario Class G driver’s license is required to travel to various site locations, meetings, and operational facilities.
Project management, procurement, vendor management, problem-solving, and negotiation skills are needed for this job.
The deadline is March 18 at 11:59 p.m.
