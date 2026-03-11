Ontario storm is bringing ice, flooding, power outages, thunderstorms & up to 20 cm of snow
Ontario's weather this week is shaping up to be an absolute mess.
A winter storm is sweeping across Central Canada and headed toward the Atlantic region, bringing a mix of heavy rain, freezing rain or significant snowfall, depending on the region.
In Toronto, police says flooding had been reported in North York, East York and Scarborough, and officers warned motorists to exercise caution while driving.
Environment Canada said water will likely pool on roads and low-lying areas and asked residents to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.
Ontario's power utility said about 32,652 customers were without electricity on Wednesday morning. The southern part of the province is forecast to receive between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain, possibly more in areas hit by thunderstorms.
Areas further north, including Timmins, are expected to get between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.
Southern Quebec, from the Outaouais region and up the St. Lawrence Valley to Quebec City, is forecast to receive between 20 to 30 mm of freezing rain from the storm, which could last up to 24 hours. Further north in Quebec, heavy snow is expected, with 20 to 30 cm forecast in Charlevoix, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean and the Lower St. Lawrence, and up to 40 cm along the Côte-Nord.
The storm is forecast to move into New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon, bringing between 15 to 25 cm of snow and ice pellets in the northern half of the province, and up to 10 mm of freezing rain in the south.
Environment Canada is warning that the accumulating ice could disrupt travel, damage property and cause more power outages.
Meteorologists say the system could resemble the major ice storm that hit parts of southern Quebec in April 2023, when some areas including Montreal received about 30 mm of freezing rain.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.
—with files from Kathryn Mannie in Toronto.