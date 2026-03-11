Ontario storm is bringing ice, flooding, power outages, thunderstorms & up to 20 cm of snow

Ontario's weather this week is shaping up to be an absolute mess.

Ice-covered tree fallen across a sidewalk and on top of a car.

Meteorologists say today's storm could resemble the one that hit southern Quebec in April 2023.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Writer

A winter storm is sweeping across Central Canada and headed toward the Atlantic region, bringing a mix of heavy rain, freezing rain or significant snowfall, depending on the region.

In Toronto, police says flooding had been reported in North York, East York and Scarborough, and officers warned motorists to exercise caution while driving.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: An ice storm threatens 20 mm of freezing rain and warnings are in effect for parts of Ontario

Environment Canada said water will likely pool on roads and low-lying areas and asked residents to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Ontario's power utility said about 32,652 customers were without electricity on Wednesday morning. The southern part of the province is forecast to receive between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain, possibly more in areas hit by thunderstorms.

Areas further north, including Timmins, are expected to get between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

Southern Quebec, from the Outaouais region and up the St. Lawrence Valley to Quebec City, is forecast to receive between 20 to 30 mm of freezing rain from the storm, which could last up to 24 hours. Further north in Quebec, heavy snow is expected, with 20 to 30 cm forecast in Charlevoix, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean and the Lower St. Lawrence, and up to 40 cm along the Côte-Nord.

The storm is forecast to move into New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon, bringing between 15 to 25 cm of snow and ice pellets in the northern half of the province, and up to 10 mm of freezing rain in the south.

Environment Canada is warning that the accumulating ice could disrupt travel, damage property and cause more power outages.

Meteorologists say the system could resemble the major ice storm that hit parts of southern Quebec in April 2023, when some areas including Montreal received about 30 mm of freezing rain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

—with files from Kathryn Mannie in Toronto.

From Your Site Articles
ontario news toronto news toronto weather ontario weather
Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

An ice storm threatens 20 mm of freezing rain and warnings are in effect for parts of Ontario

Power outages and property damage are likely because of ice build-up.

Another storm is hitting Ontario with freezing rain and up to 20 cm of snow this week

Getting around the GTA is going to be "difficult."

A storm in Ontario will bring up to 15 cm of snow, ice pellets and 'prolonged' freezing rain

There is a risk of multi-day power outages.

An 'icy winter storm' in Ontario will bring freezing rain, ice and up to 25 cm of snow

You're being told to prepare for "major travel impacts."

Canada's swankiest airport lounge from the 1950s still exists — Here's a look inside

It just received official heritage designation. 🛫

CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $120,000 a year

Some positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma.

Canadian serial killer Allan Legere, the 'Monster of the Miramichi,' has died in prison

The 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist was serving a life sentence.

An ice storm threatens 20 mm of freezing rain and warnings are in effect for parts of Ontario

Power outages and property damage are likely because of ice build-up.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 10 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Mark Carney changes plans after backlash from MPs for skipping Iran war debate

The prime minister is now attending question period on Tuesday.

Canada Child Benefit payments for March go out soon and parents can get hundreds of dollars

Look for a direct deposit in your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox! 💸

Public Health Agency of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs at airports that pay up to $115,000

The positions are open in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

9 things I did to save serious money as a Toronto newcomer trying not to break the bank

From local hacks to newcomer perks!💸

Toronto police are investigating a reported shooting at the US consulate

No injuries have been reported.