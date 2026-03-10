Canadian serial killer Allan Legere, the 'Monster of the Miramichi,' has died in prison

The 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist was serving a life sentence.

Closeup of a man in sunglasses. Right: Exterior of a prison in Canada.

Allan Legere is escorted from the RCMP detachment in Miramichi, N.B on Nov. 24, 1989 after being arrested earlier in the day. Right: A caged yard at Edmonton Institution.

Andrew Vaughan | The Canadian Press, Office of the Correctional Investigator
Writer

Notorious Canadian serial killer Allan Legere has died in prison.

The 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist, known as the "Monster of the Miramichi," killed five people in New Brunswick in the late 1980s.

The Correctional Service of Canada has confirmed Legere died while serving time in the Edmonton Institution.

In January 1987, Legere was sentenced to life in prison for killing a New Brunswick shopkeeper and sexually assaulting the man’s wife.

After he escaped from custody on May 3, 1989, he terrorized the Miramichi region of northeastern New Brunswick for the next seven months by robbing, attacking and killing people while eluding police.

In December of last year, the Parole Board of Canada denied the inmate full parole, saying Legere posed a high risk for violent offences and a moderate risk for sexual crimes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.

