This dreamy beach town with warm waters is one of Ontario's most underrated vacay spots
It's a road trip from Toronto.
Summer might feel far away, but that doesn't mean you can't start daydreaming about warm sand and bright blue skies.
If you're already planning your future beach days, this quaint lakeside town deserves a spot on your bucket list.
Offering velvety shores and charming streets, it's the place to go for an incredible staycation, according to locals.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share their most underrated vacation spot in Ontario, and this dreamy lakeside gem was one of the recommended destinations.
Crystal Beach, a lakefront community in Fort Erie, is a magical vacation spot.
Located about an hour and a half from Toronto, the area is dotted with eateries, local shops, and more to explore.
The main highlight is Bay Beach (also known as Crystal Beach), a beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline along Lake Erie.
According to the Fort Erie website, you can enjoy "white sandy beaches and clear warm waters" that feel like a tropical getaway without leaving the province.
You'll need to book a day pass to visit the beach during the summer.
According to the Crystal Beach BIA, passes are available for $5 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday and holidays from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
While you're in town, you'll find no shortage of places to eat and browse. Visitors can pop into local boutiques like Planks Canada, Lasting Impressions and Lakeside Books and Art for souvenirs and one-of-a-kind finds.
For longer stays, there are beachfront cottages and charming accommodations available, including the distinctive Hotel Philco.
The surrounding region offers plenty to explore. You can visit Old Fort Erie, a War of 1812 National Historic Site that will whisk you back in time.
You can also catch a race at the Fort Erie Racetrack, or pop over to Niagara Falls, located a short drive away, where you'll find endless attractions and places to check out.
With its sandy beaches and cute shops, Crystal Beach is an "underrated" vacation spot in Ontario, according to readers.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.