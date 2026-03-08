This $36 train ride from Toronto takes you to a dreamy riverside town with European charm
It's a beautiful spot for a weekend escape.
You can ditch the car and hop on the train for a quick escape from Toronto. This charming Ontario destination is just a short VIA Rail ride away, making it an ideal weekend getaway.
During the winter, the streets are blanketed in snow, turning the town into a storybook scene with historic architecture and picture-perfect corners.
From cozy coffee shops to charming boutiques and local attractions, there's no shortage of spots to discover and experiences to enjoy.
Nestled along the Avon River, Stratford is famous for its rich theatre scene. While it's actually a city, its charming streets and historic buildings make it feel more like a small town escape than an urban hub.
VIA Rail offers a traffic-free trip to Stratford, with the journey from Toronto taking just over two hours. You can catch a Friday evening train and be back by Sunday morning, making it an ideal destination for a stress-free weekend getaway.
Just a quick stroll from the train station, Stratford's downtown is filled with charming shops, cozy cafes, and plenty to explore.
You can treat yourself to specialty lattes and fresh-baked goodies at local favourites like The Livery Yard, The Ashborne Cafe, and Balzac's Stratford.
Don't miss the Chocolate Trail, a sweet, self-guided tour that winds through some of the town's most celebrated chocolatiers and bakers.
Art and history buffs can also find plenty to enjoy. Gallery Stratford showcases Canadian art, while the Stratford Perth Museum houses over 20,000 artifacts waiting to be explored.
True "Beliebers" will want to check out the Justin Bieber exhibit, Steps to Stardom, at the Stratford Perth Museum.
According to the museum, "the museum works closely with Bieber and his family members and continues to receive new items for the exhibit. Most recently, Justin's grandparents brought a number of very personal items from Justin and Hailey's wedding to the museum. Those items are already on display."
When the weather warms up, Stratford comes alive. You can stroll through the vibrant Shakespearean Gardens, soak up the sun on a patio with a delicious meal, or catch a performance at the renowned Stratford Festival, running April through October with both Shakespearean classics and contemporary productions.
Stratford offers many B&Bs, inns, and more where you can book an overnight getaway. Accommodations include the Perth County Inn, The Bruce Hotel, and Hotel Julie.
Train tickets start at $36 one-way per adult, so if you're looking for a car-free getaway, Stratford is worth keeping on your radar.
VIA Rail to Stratford
Price: $36 + one-way per adult
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.