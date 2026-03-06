Canadian teen who died in Australia was forced into the water by dingoes

The B.C. native was found dead on a beach in Australia, surrounded by a pack of dingoes.

Two young women with luggage. Right: wild dingo on a beach.

Left: Piper James, 19, of Campbell River, B.C., shown on the right in this undated handout photo. Right: A wild dingo on K'Gari, formerly known as Fraser Island.

Angela James | The Canadian Press/Handout, Rob Jamieson | Dreamstime
Writer

A young woman from British Columbia drowned when she was attacked by a pack of dingoes at a famed tourist destination in Australia, a coroner has determined.

Piper James, 19, was on a backpacking trip and was working on the island of K'Gari when she died on January 19 during an early morning walk.

The Coroners Court of Queensland confirmed her cause of death had been determined by Queensland Health's forensic pathologist.

"Piper died as a result of drowning in the setting of multiple injuries, due to, or as a consequence of a dingo attack," a spokesperson said.

"The investigation into Piper's death is ongoing, and no further information can be provided at this time."

James' body was discovered surrounded by a group of about 10 dingoes, eight of which have since been euthanized.

Her body had numerous "pre-mortem" bite marks, indicating she had been forced into the water by a pack attack.

Her father, Todd James, had previously told the Australian Associated Press that he believed Piper erred by not carrying a stick with her.

"Maybe some dangerous dingoes saw her as something all by itself, as prey that's harmed, splashing around, and maybe that got their attention to come out, and then Piper got pushed out into the ocean," James said.

"I've heard that that's kind of how they'll do (it), they'll corral their prey so they can't come out, and they'll push them out into the water, and unfortunately, wait for them to drown and bring them in."

He said he did not believe his daughter would have wanted any dingoes to be harmed in response to her death.

There are an estimated 200 dingoes on K'Gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, the largest sand island in the world.

They are known as wongari to the Butchulla people, for whom they are culturally significant.

The culling of eight dingoes after Piper James' death was the subject of fierce debate about how to better balance the safety of visitors with the conservation of the endangered population.

Concerns were raised that killing four percent of the island's dingoes would impact the remaining population's genetic diversity and ongoing viability.

There has also been a call for a cap on visitor numbers to the island, which the state government has repeatedly rejected.

Dingoes are a protected species by law, with steep fines for those who disturb or harm the animals on K'Gari.

It is recommended that visitors always carry a safety stick while walking outside of fenced areas.

A service for James was held in her hometown of Campbell River, B.C., last weekend, where she was remembered as curious and bold.

Taylor Stricker, who travelled with her friend to Australia, told the service that James lived with intensity and heart.

"She taught me how to be brave and to lean into life instead of just standing on the edges of it," Stricker said.

— The Australian Associated Press in Brisbane

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2026.

travel newscanada newsemergencies and disasters
CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

2 Canadian tourists have died in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic

13 other Canadians were injured in the crash.

Some Canadians in Mexico have been ordered to shelter in place after an outbreak of violence

The affected area includes the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Canadians named this small town in BC with dreamy views as the spot they'd 'love' to move to

This little island town is calling your name.

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this lakeside Ontario spot with beaches and quaint shops

It's under 2 hours from Toronto.

Canada's best grocery stores were ranked and these retailers have the 'best value'

"Best value is the expensive stores." 👀

Air Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $44 an hour

You get travel perks without having to travel for work! ✈️

This beautiful lakeside city under 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's most liveable

It has dreamy gardens and quaint shops.

Ontario Lotto Max winner scored a $55 million jackpot with a free ticket from a grocery store

His family thought it was a prank.

If 'Love is Blind' did a Toronto season these are the 7 people you'd meet in the pods

Who wants a Canadian edition?🇨🇦

9 things that we tip on in Canada that I think are ridiculous (as a former server)

Things have gone too far.💸

Mark Carney says he can't 'rule out' Canadian military involvement in the war in Iran

"We will always stand by and defend our allies when called upon."

I tested out cheap Toronto date night activities so you don't have to (only 5 made the cut)

Romance doesn't have to be expensive.❤️💰

A dessert product sold at Costco has been recalled and you can get a full refund

Some ingredients could cause "potentially life-threatening" reactions.

More than 20 US states are suing the Trump administration over its latest round of tariffs

It comes a day after a judge ordered refunds for those who paid the previous round of tariffs.