9 things that we tip on in Canada that I think are ridiculous (as a former server)
Things have gone too far.💸
Call it a recession indicator or just our frustration with today's absurd cost of living, it's safe to say we can all agree: tipping culture in Canada has gotten completely out of control.
I worked in hospitality for over a decade, including at high-end Toronto restaurants, so I'm very familiar with all the strings attached to that precious 15% — which has now ballooned to an eyewatering 18% minimum (hello, inflation).
At the time, the pay for hospitality staff was well behind minimum wage. Several dollars less an hour, actually, which meant customers' tips were essentially used to make up the wage difference. This doesn’t seem especially fair, and it could easily be solved by wage parity.
But now that there's officially one standard minimum wage, what's the point of tipping at all?
Once considered a symbol of appreciation for a job well done, or an acknowledgement of hard work and effort, tipping has since become so embedded in our day-to-day lives that these dreaded tip screens are cropping up in the most unusual — and unexpected — places.
Here are the nine things we tip on in Canada that I think are ridiculous.
Anything in advance
I looooove a grocery delivery. So convenient! But why am I being asked to tip before the items arrive at my home?
I can't tell you how many times I've set a tip, only to receive items that were smashed to bits, halfway rotten, thrown down my hallway, or, worse yet, entirely missing.
The worst part? This annoying little notification: "Your shopper can see the tip in advance. Orders with higher tips are usually accepted faster."
I'm now being guilt-tripped into forking over cash in good faith, hoping that this time the milk hasn't leaked everywhere, or my veggies aren't mouldy.
Takeout counters
Can someone with a degree in economics please explain to me why I'm tipping on work I've done myself?
Yes, someone has made my food for me. But where is the "extra effort"? The staff are still getting paid to do their jobs, and I honestly can't imagine a scenario that would merit the gratuity.
Perhaps adding two paper-thin napkins, instead of one?
Bakeries and cafes
"Victoria, these people are making your coffee. You should be appreciative," I hear you say.
And I totally agree. I will gladly tip on a great vanilla latte.
But tipping 18 per cent on a loaf of bread? No.
Any cafe that charges a tip for pre-made goods, like cookies, pastries, or buns, is out to lunch. Which is where I'd rather be, instead of making awkward eye contact with the staff member at the counter as we both wrestle with the fact that I'm about to pay $10 plus tip for some sourdough.
Gaming cafes with no table service
At this point, you’re charging me for a short-term rental.
Instead of an apartment, though, I'm paying for the privilege of serving myself drinks, ordering (then picking up) my own food at the bar, and collecting condiments, meeting my server only at the end when they cheerfully drop off the bill.
Any place with no table service, actually
This one is my fault, really.
I thought I could actually leave my house for the afternoon, be social, hang out, maybe play some board games — instead, I'm being held financially hostage.
Please, I beg of you, this afternoon of being social has already cost me $75. Do I get the tip if I did all the table service work myself? I need another side hustle.
Fast food chains
Fast food chains... Make! Food! In! Bulk!
Next time you're in McDonald’s, take a look behind the counter: staff operate massive scoops, shaking buckets of seasoning onto bushels of crispy potatoes, while others sear and package burgers like it's an assembly line.
What am I tipping for? For the love of God, just pay employees fairly. They spend entire shifts poring over hot grease, mopping floors, and dealing with drunk customers. McD's should be the ones tipping staff for being there.
Anything with a "service charge"
Has anyone been able to figure out what, exactly, this mystery charge covers?
I see it on almost everything, and I can't help but wonder: why am I also being asked to tip?
This sneaky little fee is added to the most unexpected services, like a recent car battery charge from CAA, where the dreaded tipping screen prompted a gratuity after the service. Bold move.
Canoe and boat rentals
My general rule of thumb is this: if I'm the one doing all the work, then I will not be tipping.
I just won't.
I'm not even talking about guided tours — I'm talking about going to the rental hut, paying a rental fee, receiving the paddles, doing the paddling, and returning the boat, all by myself.
A tip on this seems almost insulting and makes me wonder how we, as a society, got to a point where something like boating on Lake Ontario can be financially inaccessible.
Flower shops
Get me a beautiful bouquet, and I’ll be your bestie. But charge me a tip at a florist, and you'll make an enemy for life.
I have immense appreciation for the artistry and craft behind floral arrangements, and I'll happily pay whatever price the shop sets for their work. But expecting a tip here is just unnecessary. As a customer, I show my appreciation for these skills by buying from the shops I like. It's that simple.
Look, I'm not a tight-fisted jerk. But I’d encourage all businesses to rethink their tipping model. It should not fall to regular folks to supplement workers' income — they should just be paid fairly and competitively. Ridiculous tipping culture has made everyone resentful, and that’s not doing any of us any favours.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.