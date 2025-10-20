Ex-Tim Hortons employees explain all the ways you're using the drive-thru wrong
Do you order drinks before food? 👀
Former Tim Hortons employees have revealed everything you shouldn't do at the drive-thru.
You might be ordering wrong all the time without even knowing it.
These mistakes can keep you in line longer than you need to be and actually mess up your order!
Recently, Narcity posted a callout on Instagram and asked current and former employees of Canada's biggest retailers to share their work experiences.
We talked to former Tim Hortons employees Amber K.* and Nikunj T.* about how to order at the drive-thru, what you shouldn't do at the drive-thru, and more.
So, here are five ways you're ordering wrong at the Tims drive-thru that you might not even be aware of.
Ordering drinks before food
Both Nikunj and Amber told Narcity that ordering drinks before food is something Tim Hortons customers do wrong at the drive-thru.
"The best way to order at the drive-thru is to start with food items first. Sandwiches, wraps, or baked goods usually take longer to prepare than drinks, so placing those orders first gives the team time to get started while the drinks are being poured," Nikunj said.
Not only does that help ensure your hot coffee is still hot when you get it at the pick-up window, but it also keeps the drive-thru line moving quickly.
"It makes everything smoother for the staff and for everyone stuck in line behind you," Amber told Narcity.
Saying what you don't want
You might be in the habit of saying what you don't want when ordering at the Tim Hortons drive-thru.
These ex-employees said doing that it can make it more difficult for the workers and mess up your order.
"When ordering drinks, being clear and concise makes a big difference," according to Nikunj. "Saying 'one milk' is better than 'one milk, no sugar,' since the extra 'no sugar' can sometimes cause confusion, especially during busy rushes."
Amber said people including what they didn't want in their order wasn't a bother personally when working at Tim Hortons.
"But if it's busy, I get why keeping it short and simple helps," the former employee noted. "Just be clear and polite."
Ordering a lot of items
Both Nikunj and Amber agreed that it's best to skip the drive-thru if you're ordering a lot of items.
"The drive-thru is designed for speed, and big orders can slow down the line and put extra pressure on the team," Nikunj said.
"In-store, staff have more space and time to prepare everything properly."
Amber noted that the drive-thru is supposed to be for quick items like coffee, Timbits, and donuts.
So, if you have a big order or your order has a lot of customizations, you should go inside.
"The drive-thru just isn't built for 10 custom coffees in the middle of rush hour. It's common sense and it makes everyone's life easier," Amber said.
Not knowing what you're ordering
"Some of the biggest challenges come from customers not being ready at the speaker, changing their order halfway through, or trying to multitask," Nikunj said.
"These small things can really disrupt the rhythm of service and cause delays for everyone waiting."
It also makes it difficult for the workers to get your order down correctly, which means you might not get exactly what you order.
According to Amber, not knowing what you want to order is a big mistake Tim Hortons customers make.
"Figure it out before you get there," the ex-employee said. "If it's busy, it's not the time to be like, 'Hmm, is that flavour good?'"
That's something you probably wouldn't do in-store with people behind you in line, so you shouldn't do it at the drive-thru either.
"People not talking clearly at the speaker, talking over each other, or changing the order at the window just makes it harder to get things right," Amber told Narcity.
"Being clear and quick makes everything smoother for both sides."
Ordering items that are more difficult to prepare
For these ex-Tim Hortons employees, some menu items are easier to handle at the drive-thru, and other items are more difficult to prepare.
Amber told Narcity that coffee, Timbits and donuts are easier because they're grab-and-go items.
"Bagels actually take longer than people think," according to this former employee. "Sandwiches or wraps slow everything down if it's busy."
Nikunj also agreed that standard coffees, teas, and simple food orders are best for the drive-thru.
"Anything with multiple customizations, such as iced drinks or bagels with lots of modifications, takes more time and can hold things up."
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identities.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.