Ex-Tim Hortons employees say these discontinued items need to be added back to the menu

Remember when Tims used to have cakes?

tim hortons sign at a location in canada

Tim Hortons sign.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are a lot of Tim Hortons menu items that aren't available anymore in Canada.

You probably have a few you wish you could still order, but which discontinued items do former employees think should be brought back?

Narcity recently put a callout on Instagram and asked current and former employees of Canada's biggest retailers to share their work experiences.

We talked to ex-Tim Hortons employees Nikunj T.* and Amber K.* about the best menu items, their order recommendations, and the discontinued products that need to be brought back.

Amber told Narcity that "so many" items should be on the Tim Hortons menu again, and Nikunj agreed.

Both of them revealed the food items that need to make a comeback in their opinion as former employees.

"When I worked there, one of my absolute favourites was the chicken salad croissant. It was this creamy mix of chicken, mayo, and veggies with lettuce and tomato, and if you knew the hack, you'd add bacon to make it even better," Amber said.

Along with that savoury food item, the former Tims employee shared that the BLT club on a long bun was a favourite that has since been discontinued.

"The soup in the bread bowl was iconic. You'd enjoy your soup and then finish it off by eating the bread. They had daily soup rotations with meal deals — soup, coffee and a donut — that were cheap but hearty," Amber said.

"The Beyond Meat options were also nice for people looking for plant-based choices," Nikunj said. "I'd love to see those make a comeback."

When it comes to sweet treats at Tim Hortons, these ex-employees had a few recommendations for what should be added back to the menu.

"Back in the day, they even sold slices of real cakes," Amber said. "There was this sweet, almost 'grandma's kitchen' vibe about it."

Amber revealed that the dutchie donut with raisins needs a spot on the menu again, too.

"Not everyone's favourite, but I loved it."

Nikunj also told Narcity that the walnut crunch and dutchie donuts are menu items that should "definitely" be put back on the menu.

"Those were unique, nostalgic items that regulars still talk about," the ex-employee revealed.

Earlier this year, we asked Canadians to share the discontinued menu items they want to be able to order again.

Some of the most popular choices were also what these former employees mentioned, including bread bowls, the walnut crunch and dutchie donuts, and cakes.

Canadians also told Narcity which donuts need to be brought back to the menu since Tim Hortons has been offering limited-edition retro donuts over the last few years.

There were so many mentioned, and you probably don't remember all of the flavours!

*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identities

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

tim hortons
CanadaEat and Drink

