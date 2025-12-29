5 hidden-gem small towns in BC to visit in 2026, recommended by a local
Shhh...let's keep these between us. 🤫
If you've ever fantasized about escaping the city — not in a nervous breakdown "sell everything and move to the woods" way, but in a "I want to sip a too-hot latte on a rainy Tuesday in a town where time moves slower" kind of way — this one's for you.
There's something undeniably romantic about small towns in B.C. The kind where it rains (a lot), but somehow the rain feels welcome, like an aesthetic choice. The kind with old diners, small theatres, bowling alleys, surf snacks, and shops that sell soap made from lavender grown by someone named Marjorie.
A place where there's mountains and rivers and lakes. The ocean nearby and a few ranches on the way into town.
Basically, the ultimate dream for any person who grew up with Tumblr or has watched an indie movie before.
Here are five hidden-gem small towns in B.C. for every type of person — and exactly what your perfect day could look like in each.
For romantic mornings in the mountains: Invermere
If you're craving slow mornings and mountain views, this tiny town of around 4,000 called Invermere is your dream spot.
Your perfect day: Grab a latte and wander along Windermere Lake as the mountains peek through the morning fog. Hop on the Panorama–Invermere shuttle, which runs daily, for an easy alpine detour.
For those of you needing a little more oomph to your afternoon, try Toby Creek Adventures: guided ATV and snowmobile tours into the mountains. Or, head to Lillian Lake (because why only enjoy one lake when there's two).
For lunch, stop at Birchwood Restaurant (a local fave) before ending your day with a soak at Radium Hot Springs, just 15 minutes north.
If you visit in winter: Skate the world's longest maintained ice path, Lake Windermere Whiteway (I'm not being dramatic, it literally holds the Guinness World Record for the longest natural ice skating trail, stretching over 30 km).Expect:
- Mountain-town charm
- Serene lakeside wandering
- Conversations about opening a bakery here
For a taste of Europe at home: District 1881, Chilliwack
Yes, Chilliwack. I know what you're thinking. Stop laughing.
District 1881 is a tiny, fully restored European-style village just an hour and a half from Vancouver, and honestly, you kind of need to see it to believe it. This may be the best spot on this list.
Your perfect day: Start with brunch at The Offy. Wander the cobblestone-ish lanes packed with artisan shops, clothing boutiques, home goods, and small-batch everything.
Grab a pastry the size of your head, pretend you're in a small German village, and finish your day with a glass of wine.
Expect:
- Picturesque streets
- Colourful shops
- Many couples taking many pictures
For the glampers: Tofino
This is less "hidden gem" and more "#1 place to visit in B.C." However, for anyone who's craving a dose of nature alongside a hot tub, bathrobe, and linen bedding...this one's for you.
Your perfect day: Wake up in a cedar-scented A-frame or canvas tent at [insert your favourite glamping spot here]. Sip coffee in wool socks while staring at fog rolling off the Pacific.
Wander Long Beach, grab snacks from a surf shack, cold plunge, then hop into a sauna that's right on the water. Eat something organic and overpriced — you will have zero regrets. End the day in a hot tub while the rain taps on the deck (no lo-fi Spotify playlist necessary).
Expect:
- Damp, cozy luxury soundtracked by Bon Iver
- Arc'teryx, Salomons, other medium-ugly rain gear
- Otherworldly sunsets
For off-the-beaten-path nature: Wells Gray Country
This is for the person who says "I love nature" and actually means it — not the "let's hike Quarry Rock on a sunny day" version. A moss-covered, river-roaring, gets-excited-about-fungi type of person.
Your perfect day: Wake up in a cabin with no service. Hear proper birds (not seagulls or pigeons).
Spend the day chasing waterfalls, literally: Wells Gray Provincial Park has 42 waterfalls (nicknamed "Canada's Waterfall Park"), including Helmcken Falls, which looks fake enough to be A.I.-generated.
Finish your day stargazing beside a campfire.
Expect:
- The freshest air you've ever experienced
- Zero influencers
- The kind of silence that resets your brain
For the island-loving free spirits: Salt Spring Island
Salt Spring Island is for the person whose soul is 30% coffee, 30% thrifted knits, and 40% convinced they were destined to live somewhere where strangers say "good morning" unironically.
Your perfect day: Start in Ganges Village, wandering through indie shops, artist studios, and book-filled corners.
Grab lunch at The Tree House Café (don't miss the gorgeous heated patio out back).
After, stroll the waterfront with a warm drink from Mount Maxwell Coffee or Salt Spring Coffee.
If you're visiting on a Saturday, you must hit the Salt Spring Saturday Market, (did you even go on a small-town vacation if you didn't buy a pickled something from a woman wearing chunky jewelry?).Expect:
- Sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean
- Buying crystals, then cleansing them under the full moon
- A sudden urge to knit
Small towns in B.C. are the antidote to big-city burnout — the air feels softer, the people move slower, and everything tastes better because you're not inhaling your food between gym-meetings-laundry-etc.
Whether you want to go full nature goblin, glamp by the ocean, or wander a tiny "European" village just an hour and a half from Vancouver, there's a hidden gem here designed just for you.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.