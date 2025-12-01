This underrated BC spot is like a storybook with a castle, waterfall & small-town streets
It's B.C.'s best-kept hidden gem. 💎🤫
Some places really do get all the hype when it comes to B.C. travel. Vancouver, Tofino, Whistler, Squamish — they famously take up all the oxygen in the room. But for those of us looking for a small town in B.C. that's a little smaller, calmer, and a whole lot more underrated, there's a whole world of West Coast spots that never get their moment in the spotlight.
I'm willing to bet at least half of you reading this have never even heard of this adorable little spot — which is wild, because it's been hiding in plain sight on Vancouver Island this whole time.
Past the chain stores and big-box energy of the highway (don't judge it by that stretch), Langford, B.C. quietly transforms into a sweet pocket of cozy cafes, lakeside trails, small businesses, and colourful corners that feel straight out of a storybook.
I spent the day wandering around, sipping coffee, and poking my head into every cute boutique so you don't have to do any of the planning — just show up and enjoy the smug satisfaction of "discovering" it before everyone else does.
How to get there
Getting to Langford from Vancouver is surprisingly easy. Just hop on the ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay (this takes about 90 minutes), then drive 35–45 minutes down the peninsula. You'll pass through Sidney and Victoria before veering inland toward Langford's unexpectedly charming centre.
No car? No worries. Take BC Transit Route 70 or 72 from Swartz Bay to downtown Victoria, then transfer to the RapidBus 95, which takes you straight into Langford. It's painless, inexpensive, and drops you right where you want to be. It'll take you somewhere between three and four hours all in, depending on your wait times and schedules.
Coffee first (because obviously)
Every good trip must start with a coffee (and probably also a snack). Those are the rules of travelling.
Your first stop? Coffee Shack Westshore — a charming little shop with in-house pastries that taste like someone genuinely cares about your wellbeing.
Need an afternoon pick-me-up? Pop by Rhino Coffee House Langford for the perfect coffee-and-donut combo.
Get outdoorsy
Langford punches way above its weight when it comes to nature — for a place small in size, the trails are all close, pretty, and accessible.
The Ed Nixon Trail offers a perfect, time-flexible wander along Langford Lake: flat, quiet, and beginner-friendly. For a deeper dive into the greenness and moodiness of the Pacific Northwest, head to Sooke Hills Wilderness Trail for that true forest escape. A quick detour off this trail leads to a beautiful, underrated secret: Waugh Creek Falls — a cascading waterfall tucked among the trees.
Whether you’re chasing serene lake views or the thrill of hidden waterfalls, Langford delivers.
Wander the cutest little streets
This is where the storybook vibes really start to kick in.
Start with a stroll around Hatley Castle (only an 8-minute drive from Langford) and its gardens. Ivy-covered walls, winding paths, and manicured grounds make it feel like you've stepped straight into an actual children's book.
The castle itself has fairytale-like turrets and hidden corners, and is the perfect warm-up for a day of exploring Langford's charming streets.
Follow your feet is definitely the name of the game here, but in general I recommend popping into Mona Consignment, a treasure trove of second-hand gems, as well as wandering over to Langford Station — a colourful, lively hub of small businesses, food trucks, and painted shipping containers. Grab a snack, browse handmade goods, and soak in the cozy, strollable streets.
Eat your way around town
If you're into something a little different, Langford has plenty of other local favourites worth checking out: Sabhai Thai (a classic), The Loghouse Pub (casual and comfy), and Fig Mediterranean Deli (ideal for grab-and-go bites).
Langford is tiny but mighty — cozy, friendly, surprisingly cute, and packed with enough cafes, shops, trails, and food to fill a full day without ever feeling rushed.
If you're craving a low-key getaway with fairytale vibes, this little town might just be your new favourite discovery.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
- You're not a true Vancouverite unless you've lived at least 7 of these 12 experiences ›
- I explored this magical little BC town with sparkling beaches and cozy vibes ›
- I moved from Toronto to Vancouver — Here are 8 differences that you wouldn't expect ›
- 10 of the best restaurants in Vancouver that I always recommend as a local ›