5 breathtaking small towns in BC that I'll always choose over Tofino
Update your bucket list — ASAP! 🌊
It's not up for debate. Tofino is objectively stunning. The tiny surf town has been crowned one of the world's best islands by small outlets you might've heard of such as Condé Nast and CNN Travel. And yes, if you're chasing moody beaches, the original Tacofino truck, and the surfing capital of Canada, you can stop reading here — this one's not for you.
However, if you're like me and often opt for a getaway that prioritizes charming cafes, affordable Airbnbs, quiet hikes, and ending the day in a hot tub with a glass of wine, there are plenty of other breathtaking small towns in B.C. worth romanticizing.
Here are five of my personal favourites that are closer to Vancouver, calmer, and require absolutely zero claustrophobia while wrestling oneself into a wetsuit...
Ganges — For the artsy escapist
If Tofino is for surfers, Ganges is for gallery-hoppers, market-goers, and basically all other activities that fall under the TikTok trend "soft girl core."
Located in the heart of Salt Spring Island, this little harbour town is offensively charming — as if specifically designed to make us city people regret our life choices.
There are 18 galleries and studios scattered across Salt Spring, marked by blue-and-white sheep signs that guide you straight to the artists' doors (like, come on).
You can watch ceramicists throw clay, glassblowers shape vases, and weavers craft French-country tapestries (or whatever else weavers weave). You also have your choice of two different lavender farms to frolic through the afternoon.
Bonus points if you book your Ganges getaway during their Saturday Market season — the market runs every weekend from April to October in Centennial Park with over 140 local makers.
Naramata — For the wine romantic
Wine moms, wine moms-to-be, and impressionable boyfriends unite. Naramata is your Roman Empire. This dreamy little town along the Okanagan lakeshore is perfect for those of you who prefer to take in your nature with a chilled glass of rosé in hand.
The road trip from Vancouver alone could convert a Tofino loyalist — partly because of the rolling hills, partly because it's almost two hours closer to Vancouver, but mostly because it doesn't require a BC Ferry reso.
The sparkling Okanagan Lake and perfectly-aligned rows of vines are the quintessential backdrop for a rom-com. (And I mean this literally, many Hallmark movies — specifically those with wine-related storylines — are filmed in and around this area).
Spend your day wine-hopping along the 40-plus wineries that dot the Naramata Bench, from casual tasting patios with golden-hour views to upscale vineyards serving full farm-to-table experiences (Therapy Vineyards, Lake Breeze, and Nichol Vineyards are classics).
Roberts Creek — For the hidden retreat
I always hesitate to write about Roberts Creek because it's truly one of my favourite corners of the world. It's the type of place that actually feels undiscovered — an honest to goodness hidden gem.
Halfway between Gibsons and Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast, it feels less "small town" and more "tiny community." If your world is feeling hectic and you're searching for a not-too-far-away-reset-in-nature where you can unplug and run into nobody you know, I can't recommend the creek enough.
The main "strip" (if you can even call it that) has a general store, a coffee shop, a yoga studio, and the beloved Gumboot Café. The nearby beach is perfect for an afternoon picnic, tide pool wandering, or just sitting in quiet disbelief that places like this still exist.
If Tofino is the loud, wild child of the coast, Roberts Creek is its soft-spoken, homebody cousin who makes their own kombucha and loves a mild trail walk.
Pemberton — For an accessible adventure
Whistler might get all the fame, but Pemberton deserves its flowers too. Just 30 minutes north, it's a mix of wide-open farmland, snow-capped peaks, and genuinely lovely people who all seem to own trucks.
You can hike Joffre Lakes — which I'm sure you'll recognize from the Gatorade blue water and about a trillion Instagram posts — bike the Mackenzie Basin trails, or hit Pemberton Icefield for some truly underrated backcountry skiing and boarding (or so I've been told, I don't even regular ski, much less backcountry ski). Same adrenaline, fewer crowds, same beauty, lower prices.
Come summer, there's horseback riding, paragliding, and genuinely uncrowded lake dips.
There's something grounding about spending time in Pemberton. You can pick your own produce at North Arm Farm, grab a cider at Pemberton Valley Beerworks, and still be home in time to watch the alpenglow fade across Mount Currie.
Where Tofino has Pacific mist, Pemberton has mountain air. It's a choose-your-fighter type of situation here.
Bowen Island — For the quick fix
If you only have a weekend (or even just a day) and you're craving that off-grid feeling without actually going off the grid, Bowen Island is your answer. Only a 20-minute ferry from Horseshoe Bay, it's Vancouver's easiest escape — all the charm of a coastal getaway with none of the planning stress.
Hike Mount Gardner in the morning, browse Snug Cove boutiques in the afternoon, and sip something local at Barcelona Tapas & Wine Bar before catching the sunset ferry back.
Tofino is truly the middle of nowhere, and the travel day it takes to get there proves it. Bowen, on the other hand, is a little cheat code — a quick fix that lets you pretend you're in a remote, unplugged place but still let's you make it home in time for Sunday night family dinner.
