This Small Town In BC Is A Magical Summer Oasis With 5 White Sand Beaches & Ancient Forests
When it comes to Vancouver Island getaways, Tofino tops the list as one of the best around.
With kilometres of vast beaches, rainforest hikes and views that will take your breath away, it's not hard to see why it's one of the best vacation spots in Canada — and the world.
The one downside? The weather in Tofino tends to be a melting pot of windy gusts, sunny days, and pouring rain. That's why people flock to the shores of the small town in late summer, hoping to experience the destination in all its glory.
No matter the conditions though, you won't be bored in Tofino.
Pick up a surfboard and a towel and head to one of the five stunning beaches in the town, rain or shine. Chesterman Beach offers premium surfing and 2.7 kilometres of sandy shoreline.
Cox Bay Beach is the spot to watch others dominate the waves, with all its surfing competitions.
You can sit back and enjoy the view here, or get adventurous at low tide and explore the tidal caves or check out the hiking trail there.
Mackenzie Beach is the place to go if you want to be sheltered from the wind, and have a classic beach day or watch the sunset.
There are also cabins right on the beach here you can rent, or check out Bella Pacifica Campground to camp on the sand.
Long Beach is over 16 kilometres long, so you can see why it got its name. This beautiful beach has a breathtaking view of the ocean and an island offshore.
It's also within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, so on your way there look out for ancient trees.
Finally, you have Wickaninnish Beach, which is another surfing spot with dramatic West Coast views that won't disappoint.
If beach-going isn't on your list this summer, you can also just walk around the small town of Tofino, taking in the quaint shops, friendly atmosphere and tasty restaurants.
You can also go deeper into the forest, exploring the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on one of the hiking trails, which, according to the Tourism Tofino website, are on the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah-nulth people.
About a three-hour drive from Nanaimo, and a BC ferries ride and road trip away from Vancouver, this spot is worth every minute of travel.
Tofino hotels can get expensive, but there are also great camping options that will make your trip even more magical.
Or, opt for one of the luxurious resorts in the area, like the Wickaninnish Inn.
