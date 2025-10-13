Canada's 'most romantic' small town is near Toronto and it's stunning in the fall
It's like stepping into a fall fairytale.
Fall is one of the most romantic seasons of the year, with its golden leaves, crisp air, and cozy charm. It's the perfect time to plan a dreamy getaway filled with warmth and scenic beauty.
This small town near Toronto is like stepping into an autumn fairy tale, and readers say it's the place to go with your favourite person.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers what the most romantic town in Canada is, and this Ontario destination was one of the spots mentioned.
Elora is a quaint village perched along the rushing Grand River, about an hour and a half from Toronto.
With European vibes and old-world charm, it's a beautiful spot to visit year-round, and fall brings a whole new kind of magic to the area.
The storefronts transform with autumn decor, cafes are filled with the scent of cinnamon, and the trees burst into colour, adding a touch of cozy romance to the region.
For the month of October, the town hosts its annual Monster Month event, where you can enjoy a range of Halloween-themed treats, events, and more throughout the village and sister village, Fergus.
One of the highlights is Tim Murton's Twilight Zoo, which features giant glowing sculptures of gouloshing creatures lurking about the streets.
This year, you can enjoy events like Cemetery Tours, Ghost Walks, a Harvest Festival, Murder Mystery, and more.
Fall is all about visiting cozy cafes, and Elora is home to several warm spots where you can relax with a seasonal treat.
The Lost and Found Café is a must-visit for all those warm fall vibes and offers gooey cinnamon buns, hot cider, and more.
Or, visit Cafe Crêperie, where you'll discover giant cups of warm drinks and sweet or savoury crepes for the perfect autumn treat.
Elora is home to some quaint local boutiques, despite its small size. You can spend a crisp fall afternoon wandering between shops, picking up handmade candles, cozy knits, and sweet treats from local artisans.
You won't want to miss out on a trip to The Market Elora, which is a cute destination tucked away in a cobblestone alley. The market is brimming with quaint vendors and seasonal charm.
If you're looking for a romantic fall outing with your loved one, this enchanting village is just a road trip away from Toronto.
