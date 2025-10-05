This postcard-worthy Ontario village has winding rivers and waterfalls draped in fall hues
It's a short drive from Toronto.
You don't have to go far from Toronto to discover an enchanting autumn village. This beautiful small town in Ontario is a magical spot for a fall day trip or weekend getaway.
Offering old-world streets, cozy cafes and stunning natural surroundings, it will have you feeling like you've stepped into a scene from a postcard.
Dundas is a quaint village situated just over an hour away from Toronto.
Nestled in a valley brimming with the fiery colours of the Niagara Escarpment, Dundas — often called "Valley Town" — is "one of the most beautiful in Southern Ontario," according to the Dundas Studio Tour.
In the fall, the historic downtown becomes extra enchanting, with tree-lined streets, historic buildings, and cozy local shops like Oliver & Co. Home, Weirs Lane Lavender and Apiary, and the Dundas Chocolate Shop, where you can find all sorts of seasonal treats.
You can warm up at restaurants such as The Collins Brewhouse or head to a cute cafe like Detour Café.
One of the most magical things about Dundas in the fall is its breathtaking landscapes. The town is surrounded by majestic waterfalls framed with vibrant foliage, rushing rivers, winding trails, and crisp autumn air.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is a must-visit destination, featuring two cascading waterfalls draped in shades of red and gold.
It's also home to the iconic Dundas Peak — a towering lookout that's especially stunning when the valley below transforms with fiery colours.
You can also wander through Dundas Valley Conservation Area, where you'll find golden meadows, streams, and enchanting woodlands.
Another cascade to check out is Borer's Falls. Hidden amidst the golden leaves, this mystical curtain waterfall is an autumn gem.
If you're planning a cozy fall day trip near Toronto, this charming town is full of seasonal beauty, trails, and picture-perfect views.
