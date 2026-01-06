One of the world's 'best' water destinations is near Toronto and it outranked the Caribbean
You'll want to add this spot to your 2026 plans.
When you think of the world's most jaw-dropping water destinations, places like the Caribbean or Florida Keys might come to mind.
This Ontario spot, located a road trip from Toronto, was named one of the world's "best" destinations for water, ranking ahead of tropical sites known for their turquoise waves and sandy shores.
In May, GoPro Alternatives released a study of the "world's most iconic water destinations on social media," showcasing renowned landmarks and regions from across the globe.
The list was created by examining content across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, highlighting spots known for their "crystal-clear beaches, dramatic waterfalls, and breathtaking coastlines."
Niagara Falls was dubbed the third-best water destination in the world, beating popular locations including the Caribbean's Curaçao, Italy's Amalfi Coast and the Florida Keys.
Sitting along the Canada–U.S. border, this iconic destination has generated over 4.4 million social media posts, including upwards of 80,000 YouTube videos, making it the most filmed water location on the platform, according to GoPro Alternatives.
The hotspot draws millions of visitors every year, and the Canadian side boasts a range of water-themed attractions, from boat cruises to the Whirlpool Aero Car and Journey Behind the Falls experience.
You can also explore the White Water Walk, which takes you right along the Niagara River's Class 6 whitewater rapids.
In August, Niagara unveiled its newest attraction, Niagara Takes Flight, a flying theatre experience that lets visitors take in the region's most iconic landmarks from a breathtaking new perspective.
Niagara Falls could soon have even more reasons to visit. Recently, the Ontario government introduced the Destination Niagara Strategy, a plan to make the Niagara Region a "world-renowned tourism destination."
The strategy outlines new developments, including a theme park, casinos, restaurants, expanded transportation, and additional attractions designed to make the region an even bigger tourism hotspot.
Not all Niagara attractions are open year-round, so it's a good idea to plan your visit in advance.
Niagara Falls was the only Canadian spot to make the "world's most iconic water destinations" list, coming in just after Mauritius in first place and Maui, Hawaii, in second.
Here are the top 10 water destinations featured in the study:
- Mauritius, East Africa
- Maui, Hawaii, USA
- Niagara Falls, USA/Canada
- Amalfi Coast, Italy
- Kauai, Hawaii, USA
- Curaçao, Caribbean
- Bora Bora, French Polynesia
- Florida Keys, USA
- Blue Lagoon, Iceland
- Phi Phi Islands, Thailand
With its majestic waterfalls and rushing gorge, Niagara Falls is worth adding to your 2026 bucket list.
