This quick train ride from Toronto takes you to a real-life 'Gilmore Girls' town

If you've ever wanted to sip coffee like Lorelai and chase whimsical small-town adventures like Rory, this charming little village, just a quick train ride from Toronto, is calling your name. With storybook streets, cozy cafes, and quirky boutiques, it's a real-life version of Stars Hollow.

Whether relaxing with a latte, hunting for the perfect find, or just strolling past picture-perfect storefronts, this town makes it easy to feel like the star of your own feel-good TV episode.

Unionville is an enchanting old-world community tucked inside Markham. Founded in 1794, the village features beautiful streets and charming shops, and many of its original 1800s buildings can still be seen today.

No car? No problem. You can hop on a GO Train from Toronto, and you'll be sipping lattes and strolling Main Street in no time.

Weekend fares start at just $7.78 per adult, so it's an idyllic quick escape for anyone craving small-town magic without leaving the city behind.

The train takes 40 minutes from Toronto, and it's about a 20-minute walk from the station to Main Street.

The village is so charming that it was actually used as the fictional Stars Hollow in the Gilmore Girls pilot.

Fans can take a self-guided Gilmore Girls tour to visit real filming spots, like the iconic gazebo, and relive a little bit of small-town magic.

There are several other self-guided tours to enjoy throughout Unionville, including historic houses and industrial sites.

No Stars Hollow–style day would be complete without coffee, so be sure to stop by cozy spots like Behind The Alley or Espresso 21 Cafe Restaurant.

Main Street is full of charming boutiques and bakeries that even Lorelai would approve of.

Other local highlights include the Varley Art Gallery, Toogood Pond, and Stiver Mill.

Unionville hosts several events throughout the year, including Easter, Halloween, and Christmas celebrations.

If you want to unleash your inner Gilmore Girl, this real-life Stars Hollow is worth a visit.

